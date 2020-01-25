‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Sizzles By The Pool In A Strappy White Bikini

Kindly Myers is back in a bikini with her latest Instagram update, much to the delight of her fans.

On Saturday, the “professional smokeshow” sent temperatures soaring on her feed with an eye-popping new photo that was an instant hit with her 1.8 million-plus followers. In the shot, the 34-year-old was seen sitting on the edge of a luxurious pool with her feet dipped in the water. She turned her head slightly to the side, staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. In the caption of the post, Kindly asked fans if they agreed with her that “summer is the best.”

Of course, a day outside by the water calls for the perfect swimwear — and Kindly’s sexy poolside look did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a strappy bikini, driving her fans absolutely wild.

Kindly slayed in her skimpy white two-piece, which left very little to the imagination.

The set included a halter-style top with thin, braided straps that wrapped around her neck. The top also featured triangle-shaped cups that teased a glimpse of underboob. Thanks to the number’s plunging neckline, an eyeful of the stunner’s cleavage was also on full display. Meanwhile, another braided strap fell directly below Kindly’s ample chest, wrapping tight around her ribcage and accentuating her slender frame.

The babe also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The tiny garment showcased Kindly’s pert derriere thanks to its cheeky cut, and its daringly high-cut design emphasized her sculpted legs. The waistband was comprised of three straps, which sat high up on the model’s hips to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist.

Kindly kept things simple by opting to accessorize her look with a pair of dainty stud earrings, which added the perfect amount of bling to her pool-day ensemble.

The stunner wore her platinum tresses down and gathered to one side of her shoulders, allowing her long locks to flow down the side of her curvy figure. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram hottie’s latest social media update was a huge hit with fans. Within just two hours of going live, the sizzling snap received more than 7,000 likes and dozens of comments. Many fans took the opportunity to leave compliments for Kindly’s jaw-dropping display, openly sharing their admiration for the blonde.

“WOW. So incredibly beautiful and gorgeous,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another follower commented that Kindly was “perfection.”

“You beautiful goddess,” quipped a third user.

“Unbelievable…stunning body,” commented a fourth fan.

This is hardly the first time that Kindly has flaunted her impressive bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to the bombshell’s Instagram page saw her rocking an impossibly tiny black two-piece. The sexy snap proved to be popular with fans, receiving more than 17,000 likes.