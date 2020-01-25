Bombshell Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Abs In Black Sports Bra And Leggings For New Video Series

Bombshell fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford trained her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a black sports bra and matching leggings, the brunette powerhouse focused on showcasing exercises that didn’t require gym equipment. With her pin-straight black hair pulled into a ponytail, Lisa started the circuit with a series of shoulder taps while she held a plank position.

She went to do elbow to knee crunches on a pink yoga mat before moving on to air bikes while she lay on her back. Lisa stayed in the same position for a set of heel taps which required her to lean her torso to either side to reach for her heels. She ended the workout with a series of cross-body crunches.

The videos have attracted close to 20,000 likes, and over 100 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demo.

One commenter compared her favorably to other fitness-focused content creators on Instagram.

“I’ve literally only just found you on Insta but I love your videos,” one person wrote. “They are so helpful without being all flaunty and in your face like some other fitness people. Thank you! X”

Others seemed wowed by Lisa’s physical fitness.

“Gosh you make it look so easy Lisa,” another added.

“Looking so easy for you, if I wanna do that I’ll be looking like a chubby seal trying to scratch her belly,” a third Instagram user added.

Some said that they planned to give the exercises a try.

“This is scheduled for tonight before shower,” a fourth commenter remarked before adding an emoji to their comment.

Lisa also got questions about her workout gear but as of this writing, she hasn’t revealed where she got her sports bra and leggings.

In a previous video series, Lisa shared a workout focused on training the shoulders. Unlike her most recent post, Lisa used weights for these exercises, using two different sets of dumbbells for a variety of front and lateral raises and rear delt flys.

“It’s time for some shoulder action guys!! Who’s training tonight? Try this workout and let me know how you get on” she wrote in the caption before adding flexed muscle and heart emoji.

So far, the post has attracted more than 30,000 likes since it was uploaded a year ago and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it.