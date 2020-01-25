Bebe Rexha Shows Insane Cleavage In Silver Dress With Plunging Neckline

Pop star Bebe Rexha tantalized her 10.2 million Instagram followers with a quadruple Instagram update that showcased a sexy silver look she wore. Bebe did an impromptu Instagram photoshoot in front of an antique-looking wooden door and showed off the look from all angles.

Bebe rocked a silver dress crafted from a sparkling material that draped over her toned physique. The dress had a blazer-style neckline with wide lapels and long sleeves. The look had a plunging neckline that showed off Bebe’s cleavage. The mini dress came only a few inches down her thighs and allowed her to flaunt her toned, bronzed legs as well. Bebe added another dose of sparkle with her accessories, wearing some silver dangling letter earrings and white and silver strappy sandals with high silver platforms.

Her blond hair was down in a casual tousled style, and she rocked neutral yet glamorous makeup. Bebe had a nude shade on her lips and pale shadow on her eyes, accentuated with long lashes and cat eye liner for a chic look.

In the second snap in her Instagram update, Bebe brought the camera closer to her, showing off her body at a closer angle. She parted her lips slightly and gazed off into the distance in the stunning snap. The closer view also gave a better glimpse at the gorgeous material the dress was made from, which featured row upon row of small silver squares.

Bebe finished the Instagram update with a short video in which she twisted from one side to the other and played with her blond locks as she showcased her insane body.

Bebe’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and the post received over 499,200 likes within just 17 hours. Her fans showered her with praise in the comment section of the post.

“Why you gotta be so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Hair, makeup, outfit, YOU, all STUNNING,” another fan added.

“I love that dress,” one follower said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Yasssss Slay @beberexha you are so gorgeous and my Biggest Inspiration,” another fan added.

As The Inquisitr reported, Bebe recently appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan Sri Lanka, and looked absolutely stunning in a form-fitting black dress. The dress was an off-the-shoulder style with voluminous sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The neckline showcased Bebe’s cleavage, and she looked glamorous with a bold red lip and deep side part. She also had a statement barrette in her hair, and long white nails.