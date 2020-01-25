Bebe Rexha Shows Insane Cleavage In Silver Dress With Plunging Neckline

Pop star Bebe Rexha tantalized her 10.2 million-plus Instagram followers with a quadruple update, which showcased the shimmering silver ensemble she was wearing. Bebe did an impromptu Instagram photoshoot in front of an antique-looking wooden door, showing off her sexy look from all angles.

Bebe rocked a silver dress crafted from a sparkling material, which draped over her toned physique. The dress had a blazer-style neckline, featuring wide lapels and long sleeves. The look also had a plunging neckline that emphasized Bebe’s cleavage. The mini dress only came a few inches down her thighs and allowed the star to flaunt her lean, bronzed legs. Bebe added another dose of sparkle with her accessories, wearing some silver dangling letter earrings and a pair of matching strappy sandals with high platforms.

Bebe’s blond hair was down in a casual tousled style, which cascaded down her back in perfect waves. She also rocked a neutral-yet-glamorous makeup look — including a nude shade on her lips, pale eyeshadow, thick black lashes and cat eyeliner that completed her chic look.

In the second snap, Bebe brought the camera into her personal space to show off her body at a closer angle. She parted her lips slightly, gazing off into the distance in the stunning snapshot. The closer view also gave a better glimpse at the gorgeous material of her designer dress, which featured row upon row of small silver squares.

Bebe finished the Instagram update with a short video, where could be seen twisting from one side to the other and playing with her blond locks. The clip allowed the stunner to further showcase her insane body, leaving little to the imagination.

Within just 17 hours of being publishing, the post received more than 499,200 likes. Bebe’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling look, and many fans took to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Why you gotta be so beautiful,” commented one follower.

“Hair, makeup, outfit, YOU, all STUNNING,” wrote another fan.

“I love that dress,” replied a third follower, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Yasssss Slay @beberexha you are so gorgeous and my Biggest Inspiration,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

As The Inquisitr reported, Bebe recently appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan Sri Lanka and looked absolutely stunning in a form-fitting black dress. The dress was an off-the-shoulder style, featuring voluminous sleeves and a sweetheart neckline that flaunted Bebe’s cleavage. The star looked stunning, wearing her gorgeous locks in a deep side part and accessorizing with a barrette hairpiece. She also sported a bold red lip and long white nails to finish off her look.