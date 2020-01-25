WWE News: Paige Reveals What CM Punk Is Like Behind The Scenes On ‘WWE Backstage’

WWE superstar Paige was recently interviewed by Seconds Out, where she discussed a variety of topics pertaining to the company. During the conversation, she was asked about working with fellow WWE Backstage pundit CM Punk, and talked about how he contributes to making the FOX show better.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, Paige revealed that she’s a fan of “The Straight Edge Superstar” and has had nothing but positive experiences with him so far.

“He’s so wonderful. I respect him. I didn’t get to talk to him until he came back, which was a big surprise for me — I marked out. He’s very respectful and he helps. He guides you, like when it comes to production meetings, he’s like, ‘Maybe, you can say this or that.'”

Punk has been appearing on the show on a regular basis, and he hasn’t held back with his opinions when it comes to the WWE product. While Paige appears to be a fan of his observations, his involvement has angered superstars such as Seth Rollins and The Miz, who have taken issue with some of his viewpoints.

The show is owned by FOX as opposed to WWE, which has allowed Punk, Paige, and the other pundits to speak their minds. FOX wants the show to be the wrestling equivalent of the panel programs they have for other sports, where they have experts analyze the content, address rumors, and interview guests.

However, while the show is a FOX production that doesn’t involve Punk having to deal with WWE management, there are rumors that he’ll make amends with the company and wrestle again.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Hall of Famer Bully Ray proposed a scenario where “The Straight Edge Superstar” enters the Royal Rumble match at number 30 and eliminates Brock Lesnar. Of course, it’s highly unlikely that Punk will return to the squared circle this weekend as he doesn’t appear to be interested in lacing up his boots again.

During the interview, Paige also talked about her desire to see WWE Backstage shown in the United Kingdom. She said that her father is dying to see her on the show, but at the time of this writing, there are no plans to air it across the pond.

“My dad is frustrated because he tells me he wants to watch it,” Paige stated. ” I do want [WWE Backstage] to be on British TV, because it’s a good show, and we get to talk a lot of crap on it.”