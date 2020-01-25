Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Goes Full Bombshell In Daring Dress With Hip-High Slits

Kayla Moody went into full bombshell mode while wearing a skimpy dress in her latest Instagram update. The hot military wife dazzled her fans with the photo on Saturday morning.

In the sexy snap, Kayla rocked the daring blue dress, which boasted slits cut up to her hips. The model left very little to the imagination in the racy selfie, as she flaunted her toned arms, sideboob, curvy booty, and long, lean legs in the gown.

Kayla accessorized her look with some strappy black heels and natural-looking nails. She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow all over her body, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

The photo featured Kayla’s entire body as she snapped the picture in a mirror in front of a large bathtub in a hotel room. The pic also gave fans a peek at her backside thanks to a well-placed reflection in a second mirror behind her.

In the caption of the photo, Kayla revealed that she was in Las Vegas, but didn’t reveal what she was doing during her trip to Sin City.

Meanwhile, the blond beauty’s 627,000-plus followers fell in love with the post and immediately began showering it with likes. In fact, the photo gained more than 4,700 likes and over 200 comments in the first 45 minutes after it was published to her account.

“Looking mighty fine and that leg out looks sweet,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“This pic about made me catch a heart attack. Sizzling!!!!” another loyal fan said.

“Wow very beautiful and breathtaking sweetheart!” a third social media user gushed.

“So sexy and beautiful women, WOW,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her fans. She often posts racy snaps of herself in skimpy outfits like barely-there bathing suits, tight pants, lingerie, and even low-cut tops.

Earlier this week, the model stunned in a pair of skintight black leggings and a gray crop top as she bent over to flaunt her booty. That post was a hit among Kayla Moody’s fans, and has raked in over 19,000 likes and more than 650 comments to date.