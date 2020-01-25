Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Trains Her Shoulders, Back And Chest In New Instagram Video

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo showcased an intense upper body workout in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a lavender tank top and gray legs, the petite mother-of-two powered through a circuit meant to target her shoulders, back, and chest.

She started with seated barbell presses before ditching the barbell to do some pull-ups. She later added dumbbells to the workout for a set of presses. Stephanie tackled neutral grip lat pulldowns next before she knocked out a set of EZ bar curls and presses. She ended the circuit with dumbell hammer curls and lateral raises.

As of this writing, the pst has accumulated over 25,000 likes and more than 300 comments. In the comments section, fans showered Stephanie with lots of praise.

“Your videos are so motivating,” one fan wrote.

“Love watching you. You push me every day to want to do better!” another added. “I really need to get back in the gym.”

One fan seemed to want to be Stephanie’s gym buddy but had a bizarre way of expressing that desire.

“I wanna be in your shoes while u work out and be taped to your feet ”

And a fourth fan compared Stephanie’s physique to military equipment.

“Your body is like a military advanced weapon… it’s always getting greater,”

Several fans also asked questions of Stephanie about the workout. One inquisitive commenter asked whether it was always good to train the back with the shoulders. She replied that it’s a good idea because it encourages you to train those areas of the body more frequently.

Stephanie also received questions about her leggings which she revealed are from activewear company Elite eleven. Another commenter also asked why she wore arm sleeves when lifting. Stephanie said that they’re for keeping her joints warm.

Stephanie focused on training her shoulders in a previous video series on her Instagram page. On that occasion, she shared tips for people who struggle to do a standard overhead press with weights.

“As much as I love training shoulders.. I know that some people have difficulty performing a traditional overhead press,” she wrote. “This is normally due to a lack of mobility or overactive traps.”

Stephanie completed sets of regular shoulder presses, ⁣Arnold press⁣es, Scott press⁣es, Bradford press⁣es, and landmine press⁣es.

The upload proved popular with her fan as it has attracted more than 42,000 likes and over 550 Instagram users have commented on it.