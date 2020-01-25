Bikini Model Alexa Collins Smolders In Red Lace Lingerie: ‘Who’s Your Valentine?’

Alexa Collins is all ready for Valentine’s Day, judging from her latest social media post. The gorgeous bikini model sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page earlier today with a sizzling Valentine’s-themed lingerie look courtesy of Fashion Nova, and left fans speechless with her stunning beauty and jaw-dropping figure.

The steamy update saw the blonde bombshell looking spectacular in a seductive red lace lingerie set — a provocative three-piece ensemble that included a sexy garter belt, one complete with heart-shaped cutouts. The show-stopping outfit also consisted of a racy cage-style bra and minuscule strappy bottoms, making for a sweltering look that did justice to the model’s killer curves.

Alexa put her insane body on full display in the sensational attire. The 24-year-old hottie flaunted her incredibly toned midsection, and showed off her flat stomach and washboard abs. The saucy garter belt accentuated her lithe waistline and lured the gaze to her round hips. Scalloped lace inserts adorned the sides of the flirty piece, calling even more attention to her enviable curves.

The Florida cutie only showed a glimpse of cleavage in the strappy cage bra, as the item — although plunging and, therefore, cleavage-baring — traced the entire contour of her perky chest, nearly covering her ample decolletage area with its decorative straps. The garment featured small lace cups, which sported the same scalloped hem as the garter belt. Cute red bows decorated the front of the bra, seemingly draping down over the lacy cups from the base of the beaded support straps.

Meanwhile, the barely-there bottoms perfectly showcased the blonde’s chiseled lower body. The strappy piece had a tiny triangle front, which was adorned with a coquettish bow in the same fashion as the risqué bra. The garment also boasted an extremely low-cut scooped waistline that offered an unencumbered view of Alexa’s sculpted tummy, highlighting her trim physique.

The stunning blonde showed off the tantalizing outfit in a couple of sultry snapshots wherein she posed with her adorable dog. Snapped standing by the couch, right in front of a sunlit window, Alexa shot a longing gaze to the camera as she arched her back to showcase her dangerous curves and irresistible attire. A swipe to the next slide saw her lovingly looking down at her pet pooch, who sat comfortably on a couch cushion and was looking up at her gorgeous face. The model cocked a hip to the side and slightly parted her legs. The enticing posture emphasized her curvy hip and voluptuous thighs.

Alexa was all dolled up for the shoot, sporting a chic glam that consisted of a subtle, skin-toned eyeshadow and bold, dark eyeliner. She also rocked dramatic faux eyelashes and wore a pearly peach shade on her lush lips. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her beautiful face as they fell over her shoulders and down her back in loose waves.

In the caption, the bombshell asked fans about their Valentine’s Day plans, specifically if they already had their hearts set on someone. The flirty caption and smoking-hot look brought followers to the comments section by the masses, as people didn’t hesitate to offer their answers.

“I wish my Valentine could be you this season… At least I can dream big…. what [do you] say??” wrote one ardent fan.

“I wish it was you,” agreed another Instagrammer, further expressing their admiration for Alexa with a string of flattering emoji of the heart, blowing-kiss, heart-eyes, and fire variety.

“No valentine yet but this pic of you guys looking at each other is my favorite!!! Your puppy is the cutest!” penned a third fan, followed by three in-love emoji.

Needless to say, many of Alexa’s 738,000 followers fell in love with the scorching lingerie look. Her post garnered close to 3,000 likes in the first 25 minutes of going live and ended up amassing upward of 9,000 likes and a little shy of 250 comments in the space of two hours.

“So amazingly sexy and absolutely gorgeous! You are so perfect,” gushed one person, adding two heart emoji and a pair of heart-eyes emoji.