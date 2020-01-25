UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Curves In Tight Jeans And Sequinned Black Top

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap that showcased her curves. The ensemble she rocked in the picture was the perfect blend of casual and chic, and she strutted her stuff down the streets of Los Angeles.

The photo was taken by photographer Cesar Sanchez, who Arianny made sure to tag in the caption of the post. She also filled her fans in on all the brands she was wearing, in case they wanted to seek out any of the pieces for themselves.

Arianny donned a form-fitting black top that was covered in sequins and glittered under the Los Angeles sunshine. The top was a one-shoulder style that allowed one of her sculpted shoulders to be on full display while the other arm was covered by the sparkling fabric. She paired the glamorous top with some casual light-wash jeans. The jeans had frayed rips in the knees, adding an effortless vibe to the ensemble, and she cuffed them in a way that made her legs look miles long.

Arianny finished off the ensemble with a few carefully chosen accessories. She rocked a pair of large hoop earrings and a bracelet, and added another dose of glamour to the look with a pair of black pointed-toe stiletto heels. Her brunette locks were down in voluminous waves, and she played with her hair with one hand while the other was tucked in her pocket.

Arianny stood on a sidewalk in front of what appeared to be a theatre, with a large display. Sandwich boards lined the sidewalk behind her and she looked gorgeous in the snap. Her makeup was natural, accentuating her beauty without being too over-the-top.

The ring girl’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 25,000 likes within just 19 hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to shower the brunette bombshell with praise.

One follower loved the natural look, and commented “so fresh and beautiful!”

“I need this ENTIRE outfit!!!” another fan added, loving Arianny’s sense of style.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower said, followed by two flame emoji.

Another follower was particularly enjoying one item of Arianny’s outfit, her choice of bottoms, and said “love it when you wear jeans.”

While Arianny looked stunning in her latest Instagram update, she also frequently shares sizzling snaps with her followers that flaunt even more skin. Just two days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy bikini and emerged from the ocean, soaking wet, for a sexy shot.