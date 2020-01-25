‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Urges Wyatt To Marry Flo Quickly

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that, as if she doesn’t already have enough on her plate, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) wants to meddle in her son’s love life too. The Forrester matriarch wants to make sure that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) get married as quickly as possible, per She Knows Soaps.

Quinn seems to have conveniently forgotten that Wyatt is an engaged man. Although Wyatt and Flo are planning on getting back together, he is still technically with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). When he tried to end his engagement, Sally walked out on him. She told him that she wouldn’t allow him to break up with her again and wanted to give him some time to think about his decision.

But as far as Quinn is concerned, Wyatt and Sally are over and she couldn’t be any happier. Quinn never liked Sally for her son and she made no secret of that fact. Now that Wyatt and Flo want to try again, she feels as if everything is coming together for her son. As far as she and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) are concerned, Wyatt and Flo were always meant to be together. After all, they were even high school sweethearts.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will try to put pressure on Wyatt. She wants her son and Flo to tie the knot as soon as possible. She may be afraid that Sally, or some other event, will prevent him from making Flo his wife. But Quinn should know by now that Wyatt won’t allow her to meddle in his affairs.

In fact, the soap opera spoilers hint that Wyatt will start to feel guilty for the way that he has treated Sally. Various people will also tell him that Sally doesn’t seem to be well and has been acting rather strange lately.

After getting a tongue lashing from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about the way that he tried to end it with Sally, Wyatt will make his way to her. When he sees Sally, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will express his concern. He is genuinely worried about the woman that he has shared such a big part of his life with.

But Sally’s through with Wyatt’s two-timing ways and will show him the door. Sally will look out for herself first and if that means that Wyatt chooses to be with Flo, then so be it. She won’t fight Quinn or Wyatt to accept her into the Spencer family anymore.