Kylie Jenner’s Former Assistant Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Black Corset Top

Venezuelan influencer and the former assistant of Kylie Jenner, Victoria Villarroel thrilled her followers on Instagram with her latest post. In her most recent upload, the brunette bombshell rocked a tight black corset, which she combined with a pair of black trousers that hugged her curves.

The 27-year-old model stunned fans Friday night in yet another sexy all-black outfit. The raven-haired stunner shared a single photo of herself in a sexy outfit that shows off her sizzling body.

In the snap, Victoria was seen sitting on a black leather couch showing off her ensemble. On her lower body, Victoria donned a pair of body-hugging black pants. On the top, she looked smoking hot in a tight black corset top that showed off her abundant cleavage. She wore her dark locks loose and styled in loose waves, which cascaded down her back.

The model opted for a full makeup look, which included a slick of gloss, contour, blush that accentuated the model’s cheekbones, light brown eyeshadow, and thick mascara. She completed the look with defined eyebrows. For her accessories, she wore a total of four rings. As her hair covered her ears, it was unknown if she wore a pair of earrings.

According to the caption, her sexy ensemble is from the online retail store Oh Polly. Within 17 hours of being live on her account, Victoria’s latest share has racked up more than 113,000 likes and over 400 comments. Many of her fans praised the model for her incredible physique and complimented her on her beautiful facial features. While some followers were left speechless and chimed in with their choice of emoji instead.

“Lips, hair, stare…. all that,” one follower commented on the post.

“Imagine being this perfect,” another admirer gushed, adding a flame and a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

” I swear she’s so f*cking pretty! OMG,” a third social media user chimed in.

“I hope I look like that when I wake up tomorrow,” a fourth fan wrote.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, shared a two-photo update on the popular photo-sharing site wherein she rocked a skimpy Halloween costume. According to the report, Victoria dressed as Natalie Portman’s character, Alice, from the 2004 film Closer. In the photos, the model donned a sheer black bra that was studded in rhinestones. She paired the top with matching thong-style panties and wore a pink wig that was styled into a bob, very similar to what Natalie wore in the 2004 movie.