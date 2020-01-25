Kylie Jenner’s Former Assistant Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Black Corset Top

Venezuelan influencer and the former assistant of Kylie Jenner, Victoria Villarroel thrilled her followers on Instagram with her latest post. In her most recent upload, the brunette bombshell rocked a tight black corset, which she combined with a pair of black trousers that hugged her curves.

The 27-year-old model stunned fans Friday night in her sexy all-black outfit. The raven-haired stunner shared just a single photo of herself in the hot outfit which shows off her amazing body.

In the snap, Victoria was seen sitting on a black leather seat and posing in her ensemble. On her lower body, Victoria sported a pair of body-hugging black pants. On the top, she looked smoking hot in a tight black corset that revealed her abundant cleavage. She wore her dark locks loose and styled in waves that cascaded down her back.

The model opted for a full makeup look, which included a slick of gloss, contour, blush that accentuated her cheekbones, light brown eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She completed the look with defined eyebrows. For her accessories, she wore several rings. However, as her hair covered her ears, it’s unknown if she wore earrings.

According to the caption, her sexy ensemble is from the online retail store Oh Polly. Within 17 hours of being live on her account, Victoria’s latest share has racked up more than 113,000 likes and over 400 comments. Many of her fans praised the model for her incredible physique and complimented her on her beautiful features. Of course, some followers were left speechless and chimed in with their choice of emoji instead of words.

“Lips, hair, stare…. all that,” one follower commented on the post.

“Imagine being this perfect,” another admirer gushed, adding a flame and a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

” I swear she’s so f*cking pretty! OMG,” a third social media user chimed in.

“I hope I look like that when I wake up tomorrow,” a fourth fan wrote.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Victoria shared a double update on the popular photo-sharing site where she rocked a skimpy Halloween costume. According to the report, Victoria dressed as Natalie Portman’s character, Alice, from the 2004 film Closer. In the photos, the model wore a sheer black bra that was studded in rhinestones. She paired the top with matching thong-style panties and wore a pink wig that was styled into a bob, very similar to what Natalie wore in the movie.