Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rocks Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline & Takes Sizzling Selfie

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley thrilled her 10.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update in which she shared two gorgeous selfies. The photos were taken in a luxurious-looking bathroom, and Rosie was stunning in the shots.

Rosie didn’t provide any context for where the snaps were taken, only revealing in the caption that they were taken late at night. The blond bombshell donned a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that looked stunning on her long, lean frame. The neckline had a closure at the top so that not too much skin was revealed, but the look was still super sexy. The neckline dipped nearly all the way down to her belly button, and the tantalizing hint of skin gave the whole ensemble a scandalous vibe.

The arms of the jumpsuit had some volume, and the top portion draped over Rosie’s toned physique. The waist was belted with a black belt that featured gold hardware, and the pants likewise skimmed over Rosie’s physique in a form-fitting yet not too tight silhouette. She held a small black clutch in one hand and her phone in the other as she snapped a selfie in the bathroom mirror.

The walls around her were covered in ornate wallpaper with a golden hue, and the sink in front of her was crafted from a black and white stone that was likewise eye-catching. Rosie’s blond locks were down in tousled waves, and her makeup was minimal yet perfectly accentuated her natural beauty. Rosie had a soft pink shade on her plump pout, and minimal eye makeup paired with flawless skin.

The second snap that Rosie took in the Instagram update was virtually identical, taken from slightly further away to showcase a few more inches of her jumpsuit. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling selfies, and the post received over 67,300 likes within just 30 minutes. Many of Rosie’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

Another fan was captivated by a particular portion of Rosie’s outfit, and said “love the belt.”

“No one could be this chic doing bathroom selfie,” another follower added.

One follower kept things simple and just said “perfection.”

The British bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique in even skimpier styles from time to time. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Rosie shared a smoking hot Instagram update in which she rocked lime green lingerie. The lace-covered lingerie set was from Rosie’s own lingerie collaboration line, Rosie for Autograph.