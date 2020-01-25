Canadian Bombshell Natalie Gauvreau Busts Out Off Too Small Bikini While Rocking New Dutch Braid

Natalie Gauvreau wore the tiniest bikini and then shared the images on her social media pages. The Instagram model left very little to the imagination in her skimpy outfit and her fans simply loved the decadent display of voluptuous curves.

Gauvreau is one of the more risqué models on the web. She isn’t afraid of shedding her clothes or even buying them several sizes too small. A case in point is the bikini she wore in this particular set of photos.

The social media influencer shared three snaps of herself in a white-bordered orange bikini. The blonde bombshell looked smoking hot in the swimsuit which seemed to stretch itself thin just to cover the bare essentials. Of course, the too-small bikini only highlighted every inch of her decadent figure, including her ample bust that threatened to pop out of its confines. Gauvreau paired the top with its matching panties that exposed most of her booty.

In her caption, the Canadian wanted to know what her fans thought about her hair. This time around she styled it very differently to her usual coiffure of elegant, loose waves. She wore an edgier look by parting her hair in a middle-path and wearing two Dutch braids. The result was spectacular, and her fans are digging her sportier look.

In the first NSFW photo, the 33-year-old is seen posing on a beach. She stood in profile and surveyed her surroundings. The background showed sun-bathers beneath umbrellas and on sunbeds as they roasted on a golden beach with the frothy ocean at their disposal.

The following image had Gauvreau wearing sunshades as she put her assets on display. The bikini barely covered her full breasts as they threatened to spill from the tiny scrap of material.

The final image has the stunner on her knees in the sand and smiling at the camera. It’s little wonder that she remains one of the most popular bikini models on the web.

Natalie has an astounding fan base of over 1.2 million people who follow her on Instagram alone. They love her provocative and sexy images and will often provide her with valuable feedback. This specific photo, for instance, has already amassed more than 120,000 views since it was posted. Many of her fans also showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love your hair style but also the rest of you is beautiful and sexy, you’re killing it,” one fan praised the gorgeous model.

Another opined, “Your pictures just keep getting better and better over the years @nataliesng from your original Day One fan!”