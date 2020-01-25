Kelly Gale Slays In The Tiniest Black Bikini While Climbing Aboard A Boat

Kelly Gale is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Saturday, the Victoria’s Secret model dazzled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The upload included a total of four photos that saw Kelly out on the ocean and boarding a large boat.

With a look of determination on her face, the 24-year-old emerged from the calm blue water and ascended the vessel’s metal ladder onto its wooden platform. Slung across her back was a black spear gun with a white handle, which she was going to use to catch either “fish or bad guys.”

Of course, Kelly was also dressed to impress for her mission on the boat. She looked absolutely incredible in the tiniest black bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Kelly slayed in the minuscule two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a strapless top that was hardly big enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the number from every angle. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight, as was an ample amount of underboob thanks to the garment’s too-small cups that twisted in the middle of her bust.

Kelly also sported a pair of black bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment’s daringly high-cut allowed the Swedish bombshell to showcase her long, sculpted legs, while its cheeky design exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety. Its waistband comprised of three separate straps in purple, yellow, and blue that gave the look a pop of color and sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The model’s only accessory was her weapon, which was secured around her chest with a thick black strap. Her dark tresses were soaking wet and slicked behind her back in loose waves. The babe also opted for a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the stunner quadruple Instagram update some love. The series of photos has earned nearly 16,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many fans left compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look divine!” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly had a “perfect body.”

“So hot girl,” commented a third.

Kelly is far from shy about showing off her incredible figure on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her again aboard a boat, this time in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. That look proved popular as well, earning over 50,000 likes.