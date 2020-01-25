British Bombshell Cheryl Cole Flaunts Her Smoking Hot Body In A Zebra-Print Bodysuit

British pop star Cheryl Cole, who now simply goes by her first name, Cheryl, recently thrilled her 3.6 million Instagram followers with a short and sexy Instagram Boomerang to promote her latest project. Cheryl, who spent years in the British girl group Girls Aloud before setting off on a solo music career, is one of the judges on the competition reality show The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

In the caption of the post, Cheryl encouraged her followers to tune in for the final day of auditions for the show. The brunette bombshell showcased her incredible body in a skintight zebra-print bodysuit that clung to her curves. It was tough to see all the details in the ensemble in the quick Boomerang, but fans could see that the look fit Cheryl like a glove. The bodysuit was a sleeveless style that showcased Cheryl’s sculpted shoulders, and though the front wasn’t visible for viewers to tell if any cleavage was on display, the top of the bodysuit seemed to showcase her ample assets.

The look highlighted Cheryl’s toned physique, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of smoking hot over-the-knee black boots. Her brunette locks were down and blowing around her shoulders, and she quickly spun around and leveled a seductive gaze over her shoulder for the Instagram video.

Cheryl appeared to be on a stage overlooking a large auditorium that was still empty. Several pieces of equipment were around her, presumably as the crew got prepared for filming, and several lights flared around her as she captured the moment on stage.

Cheryl’s fans absolutely loved the playful Instagram update, and the post received over 75,500 views within just one hour. Many of her followers took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the pop star’s animal-print ensemble.

“Oh hello look at you,” one follower commented.

Another fan was eagerly anticipating the next installment of the reality competition show and said, “can’t wait!!! You are looking stunning as always.”

“Absolutely beautiful, you are beautiful in every way,” another fan added.

Another fan couldn’t get enough of the Boomerang and said, “imagine being such a queen tho.”

Cheryl often seems to use her Instagram page to promote whatever she’s involved in, from reality television shows to philanthropic pursuits. Back in November 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Cheryl posted a snap taken during a show that BBC One aired for the charity Children in Need. In the snap, Cheryl smiled and looked radiant as she placed a pair of yellow fuzzy bear ears on her silky strands to advertise the event.