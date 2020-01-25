Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In A Sexy Sheer Bra As She Teases New Lingerie Collection

Emily Ratajkowski is getting ready to launch a new lingerie collection any day now, and the promo for the new drop is already well under way on social media. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur has just shared a tantalizing post to her personal Instagram page in which she alluded to the new collection in the most captivating way possible.

The new upload was a montage of what looked like two photo-booth snapshots of Emily rocking some very eye-catching attire. The two snaps were black-and-white photos arranged on top of one another. The bottom pic showed the gorgeous supermodel looking fierce in a biker jacket, one adorned with multiple zipper details. The Sports Illustrated babe was snapped against a dark, lush curtain. The background complemented her black leather apparel and shone the spotlight on her beautiful face. The model was clasping her cheeks in the palms of her hands, all the while looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze.

Emily was all dolled up for the sultry shoot. She wore a shimmering light-toned shade on her pillowy lips, and accentuated her stirring gaze with a dark eyeliner and a subtle eyeshadow that made her deep brown eyes really pop. She wore her hair down and parted on the side, letting her raven tresses frame her face in a messy, unkempt style that only added to her allure.

But what truly caught the eye was the top picture, which was a lot more revealing in nature than the bottom one. The snap was closely cropped to Emily’s bust and showcased what the 28-year-old hottie was wearing underneath the leather jacket. This time around, the garment was wide open and offered a copious view of Emily’s sheer undergarments. The model donned a racy bra — a see-through piece with a plunging neckline that left her massive cleavage completely exposed. The chic item boasted a contrast hem that called attention to bared decolletage, while also highlighting her famously taut midsection. The model also teased her toned midriff in the daring photo, and flashed a glimpse of her chiseled abdomen.

The gauzy bra was not without artifice. Chic polka dots adorned the seductive garment, adding a playful touch to the otherwise risqué look.

In the caption, Emily enticed fans with a soon-arrow emoji, suggesting that the new lingerie drop was not far behind.

As expected, the sultry post was a major hit with Emily’s legion of admirers, garnering more than 67,300 likes in the first 10 minutes of being uploaded onto the platform. The photo amassed well over 220,000 likes in the space of an hour, in addition to 304 comments.

“Immaculately delicious,” one person said of the sexy look, paying tribute to Emily’s stunning beauty with a crown emoji and a gem stone emoji.

“Can you stop being perfect,” commented a second fan.

“Thirst trap‼️ I’m not falling for this,” quipped a third Instagrammer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily first announced the new Inamorata collection with a sizzling lingerie shot shared with fans earlier this week.

“New lace pieces coming very soon to @inamoratawoman,” she wrote on Instagram.