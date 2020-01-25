Rita Ora Flaunts Insane Body In Quadruple Instagram Update Showcasing Skimpy Stage Outfits

British bombshell Rita Ora treated her 15.9 million Instagram followers to a smoking hot quadruple Instagram update that showcased various looks she wore on stage. Rita shared the sizzling update as a way to count down some performances she had upcoming in South America, as she stated in the caption of the post.

In the first snap in the sexy update, Rita rocked a white sports bra and a pair of white booty shorts. She raised her arms above her head, holding the microphone in one hand, and had her head turned to the side. Her blond locks flew around her head in a tousled style, and she cocked one hip to the side, flaunting her hourglass physique. The blue glow of the stage lights illuminated her white ensemble, and her toned body was on full display.

In the second snap, Rita traded in the booty shorts for a feminine yellow dress. She posed on stage using a large disco ball as a backrest, spreading her arms and leaning back in a seductive pose. The angle of the shot meant that the front of the dress wasn’t too visible, but Rita looked gorgeous in the picture.

Rita got wild in the third snap, in which she rocked a patterned bodysuit that clung to every inch of her toned curves. She rocked long platinum blond hair that was styled in voluminous curls, and a pair of sky-high white booties. The moment the picture was captured, Rita was kicking one foot out above her head while in the middle of a performance on stage.

The fourth and final snap in the Instagram update was the sexiest of them all. In that shot, Rita wore a black bodysuit with studded silver details. The bodysuit covered about the same amount of skin as a swimsuit might, showing off her curves to perfection. She paired the high-cut bodysuit with semi-sheer black tights, and posed on her knees on stage in a smoking hot snap.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 216,300 likes within just 12 hours. In the caption, Rita encouraged her fans to head to her website to pick up tickets to some of her upcoming shows. Many of her fans also opted to share their thoughts on the Instagram update in the comment section.

“Can’t wait to see you again this year!!” one fan, who either was planning on purchasing tickets or already had, said.

“Yasssss Queen… 2020 is gonna be your year I just know it!! Just like 2019 was!” another fan said.

“Love these shots!!!” one follower added.

Rita recently showcased her physique in a sizzling post highlighting her new jewelry range. As The Inquisitr reported, the British bombshell rocked a sheer white lingerie bodysuit with a floral design, on top of which she added several gold necklaces.