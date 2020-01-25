Fitness Model Jen Selter Looks Smoking Hot & Sweaty In Instagram Video Clip

Fitness model Jen Selter encouraged her 12.8 million Instagram followers to get fit in her latest Instagram update. In the post, Jen shared a short video clip that showed off her sculpted body as she cycled through a few moves.
Jen captured the video on a patio area with a black railing overlooking the ocean. The view was stunning, although many fans likely couldn’t tear their eyes away from Jen’s gravity-defying booty. In the short video, Jen rocked a tight white long-sleeved cropped tee that clung to her toned arms. She paired the top with some simple charcoal gray high-waisted leggings. The leggings likewise looked so tight they almost appeared to be painted on.
Jen emphasized the casual vibe of her workout look by pulling her brunette locks back into a low ponytail, and adding a navy blue baseball cap. She added a splash of color to her ensemble with her mint green sneakers. Jen stared the video with some text over top of the shot, telling her fans that they didn’t need to hit the gym to get a good workout. Jen then moved through several workout moves, including some resistance band leg lifts, squats, lunges and more. She used nothing but bodyweight and one resistance band for all the exercises, and performed them while the ocean was visible in the background.
No Gym? No Problem! Get yourself outside and get your sweat on! ???? This high energy series incorporates squatting, lunging, band work, jumping and bounding! – ✭ Wide Jump Squat to Split Squat ✭ Start in a wide squat position. As you come out of your squat, jump to touch your feet in the center. Then, turn 90 degrees and jump out to a split squat. Return to the center, turn back to 90 degrees to squat and repeat on the other side. – ✭Banded Standing Leg Lifts ✭ With the band above the knees, stand sideways to a wall or railing. Hold the railing with one hand while the other leg drives out to the side. Turn the toes down toward the ground to have maximum engagement from the glutes! – ✭ Banded Standing Leg Extension ✭ With the band above the knees, stand facing the wall or railing. Lean forward and stay in this forward lean the whole time. Extend one leg behind you and pulse. Repeat on the other side. – ✭ Banded Split Squat ✭ With the band above the knees, start in a split squat position. Pulse in this position without coming to a full stand. Repeat on the other side! – ✭ Banded Pop Squats ✭ With the band above the knees start with the feet together. Hop into a squat position, sink into your squat and hop back to your starting position and repeat. – ✭ Banded Squat Pulses ✭ With the band above the knees, sink into your squat position and pulse a few inches up and down without going into a full standing position. – ✭ Alternating Walking Lunges ✭ Using your body weight only, lunge forward and alternate legs each rep. – ✭ Squat Pulse to Forward Bound ✭ Start in your squatting position. Do one squat pulse and bound forward. Repeat this movement moving forward. Try to absorb your landing as your bound and sink into the next squat pulse. – ✭ Walking Lunge w/ Pulse ✭ Alternating walking lunges forward, but this time at the bottom position of the lunge, do a small pulse before stepping into the next lunge. – ✭ Alt Split Squat Pulse and Hop ✭ Start in a split squat position. Sink into the low position and pulse. Right after you pulse, jump out of that position and switch legs. – ????For more workouts like this, make sure to subscribe to my @fitplan_app program ???? #ad
In the caption of the post, Jen took her fans through some of the moves she was doing in the video. She then filled them in on the fact that the post was an advertisement for a program that Jen put together with the app Fitplan, and encouraged her followers to sign up if they wanted more fitness content like the short video clip she shared.
Her followers loved the short clip that showcased her fit physique, and the post received over 114,000 views within just 12 hours. Many of Jen’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.
Jen has been loving the way that video updates allow her to flaunt her toned physique a bit more. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a sexy video she took while out and about on a scooter in downtown Los Angeles. In the video clip, the brunette bombshell rocked a sports bra and skintight leggings that highlighted her incredible body.