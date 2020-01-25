Fitness Model Jen Selter Looks Smoking Hot & Sweaty In Instagram Video Clip

Fitness model Jen Selter encouraged her 12.8 million Instagram followers to get fit in her latest Instagram update. In the post, Jen shared a short video clip that showed off her sculpted body as she cycled through a few moves.

Jen captured the video on a patio area with a black railing overlooking the ocean. The view was stunning, although many fans likely couldn’t tear their eyes away from Jen’s gravity-defying booty. In the short video, Jen rocked a tight white long-sleeved cropped tee that clung to her toned arms. She paired the top with some simple charcoal gray high-waisted leggings. The leggings likewise looked so tight they almost appeared to be painted on.

Jen emphasized the casual vibe of her workout look by pulling her brunette locks back into a low ponytail, and adding a navy blue baseball cap. She added a splash of color to her ensemble with her mint green sneakers. Jen stared the video with some text over top of the shot, telling her fans that they didn’t need to hit the gym to get a good workout. Jen then moved through several workout moves, including some resistance band leg lifts, squats, lunges and more. She used nothing but bodyweight and one resistance band for all the exercises, and performed them while the ocean was visible in the background.

In the caption of the post, Jen took her fans through some of the moves she was doing in the video. She then filled them in on the fact that the post was an advertisement for a program that Jen put together with the app Fitplan, and encouraged her followers to sign up if they wanted more fitness content like the short video clip she shared.

Her followers loved the short clip that showcased her fit physique, and the post received over 114,000 views within just 12 hours. Many of Jen’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

“Amazingly beautiful with perfect body,” one fan said, followed by several emoji.

Another fan loved the workout location, and said “nothing like some fresh air while getting some exercise.”

“Perfect as always,” another fan commented.

One fan simply said “beyond gorgeous” followed by several heart emoji.

Jen has been loving the way that video updates allow her to flaunt her toned physique a bit more. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a sexy video she took while out and about on a scooter in downtown Los Angeles. In the video clip, the brunette bombshell rocked a sports bra and skintight leggings that highlighted her incredible body.