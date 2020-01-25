‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Hannah Ann Sluss Sizzles In Cropped T-Shirt And Bikini Bottoms

Hannah Ann Sluss, a current contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor likely stopped more than a few of her Instagram followers in their tracks with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the brunette beauty rocked a black cropped t-shirt and patterned high-cut orange bikini bottoms as she struck a seductive pose against a red pickup truck. Her dark brown hair cascaded in loose curls past her shoulders and wore light makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

The photo has been liked over 60,000 times so far and close to 850 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans showered the former pageant queen with compliments.

“This is really one of my favorite shots of you! You’re on [fire emoji]” one Instagram user wrote.

“So gorgeous I can’t wait for The Bachelor, you’re my favorite,” another added.

“Imagine being this stunning,” a third commenter added.

She even got asked on a couple of dates

“Will you come to my prom with me?” the commenter wrote. “I’m better than Peter I swear.”

There were marriage proposals in the comments section as well.

Others speculated that she might be Peter’s final pick A commenter even went so far as to speculate that she might be standing in front of Peter’s truck in the photo. But a couple of other Instagram users informed them that the photo was snapped before the current season of the show started filming.

But while many of the commenters hoped that Hannah would be the final girl standing at the end of the season, one fan thought she’d be great as the lead on The Bachelorette, which can only happen if she doesn’t win Peter’s heart.

This is hardly the first time that Hannah, a professional model, has shown up on her Instagram page scantily clad. In a post from July of 2019, she posted a photo of herself in a blue bikini. Unlike the most recent photo on her Instagram page, she wore her hair swept over to one side and post in front of some vegetation outdoors. Her pose showed off her trim figure and pert derriere.

“Even when it’s cloudy… I’ll still be working on that tan life,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo shows that Hannah had adoring fans long before she first appeared on The Bachelor as the comments section is filled with lots of effusive comments that were posted beneath the snapshot months ago.