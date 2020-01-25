Abby Dowse Sizzles In Scandalous Lingerie-Inspired Top

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot ensemble that showcased her toned physique. She snapped the picture in a full-length mirror as she prepared to hit the town, and opted to share the look with her followers. The look was from the brand Missy Empire, and Abby made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture.

Abby highlighted her bronzed skin and voluptuous curves in a nude top that featured lingerie-inspired details. The top was strapless, and had cups that resembled a bra. The longline shape featured semi-sheer panels with polka dots and seaming, and ended just a few inches below Abby’s ample assets. The particular angle Abby took the selfie didn’t showcase too much cleavage, but her sculpted shoulders, curves and toned stomach were on full display in the top.

She opted to pair the super sexy top with bottoms that were a bit more street style influenced. The brown pants she rocked had ruched detailing at the waist and hung low on her hips. They had a slightly loose fit, although they still managed to show off Abby’s toned legs. She tucked the bottoms of the pants into a pair of mid-calf white pointed-toe stiletto-heel boots. She finished off the ensemble by slinging a white purse with a silver chain strap over her shoulder, and layering on a few silver necklaces.

Abby’s blond locks were down in a sleek style, and her makeup continued with her bronzed goddess vibe. She held up her phone with one hand while the other hand rested on her purse, and she cocked her hip slightly for the shot.

Abby stood in a chic space with a small metallic end table and chair topped with two pillows behind her. Natural sunlight appeared to be filtering in through a large window or glass door to illuminate the photo.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and it received over 15,600 likes within just four hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“This outfit is a yes mama,” one fan said.

“Obsessed with this look,” another added.

“Slaying as always gorgeous,” one follower commented.

One fan referenced Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny From The Block” video, and said “looking like J-Lo in the Jenny From The Block video with those pants and heels with it. Abby from the block.”

While Abby’s curves are on full display in her latest Instagram update, the stunner from Australia has also tantalized her Instagram followers with much skimpier looks. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap in which she flaunted her curves wearing just a pair of white underwear in her bedroom.