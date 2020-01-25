Kate Upton Gets Soaking Wet In A White Bikini For The Dolly Parton Challenge

Kate wore the skimpiest bikini for the Tinder portion of her Dolly Parton Challenge meme.

Kate Upton just took on the Dolly Parton Challenge – and got pretty risqué with her NSFW Tinder photo. This week, the model shared her own version of the popular new social media challenge that was started by the country star, as she treated her 6.2 million Instagram followers to a look at herself in a very skimpy white bikini.

Kate posted her version of the viral challenge to her account on January 24. The challenge sees social media users post four photos of themselves that show off different sides of their personality for the social media networks LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and the dating app Tinder.

And it was Kate’s Tinder snap that really caught fans’ attention. She used a seriously skin-baring photo of herself that showed her as she got completely soaking wet in her swimwear during a past photo shoot.

The beauty was waist deep in a swimming pool and put both of her hands on her head while she scraped her soaking wet long blond hair away from her face.

She gave the camera a very sultry look as she looked straight on into the lens while she showed off plenty of her flawless body.

The model revealed some serious skin as she rocked the plunging white bikini top that was made up of two tiny triangles of material that were held together by thin strings that stretched upwards behind her neck.

Her other choices for the four-photo meme were a little more on the wholesome side.

For LinkedIn, Kate stunned in a sheer white blouse as she rocked a pair of black rimmed glasses on her eyes. For Facebook, she chose an adorable photo of herself and her husband Justin Verlander with a dog.

In her snap to represent Instagram, the beauty could be seen in the makeup chair as she got glam and shot a selfie with her arm stretched out in front of her.

But it’s safe to say that it was most definitely her risqué Tinder bikini photo that caught her followers’ attention the most, as many shared their thoughts on the sizzling snap in the comments section.

“The tinder one is killing me,” one person wrote alongside two heart eye emoji.

“Wow tinder. Wow,” another commented.

A third person told Kate in the comments section, “Think you blew that challenge out of the water!!” with two fire emoji.

The star’s attempt at the viral challenge came shortly after she took to Instagram earlier this week to open up about how she’s bouncing back welcoming her first child, a daughter named Genevieve, into the world back in November 2018.

Kate got very candid about life as a mom in a lengthy caption of a photo that showed her breastfeeding her baby. She opened up about all the pressures she felt to “snap back” after giving birth.