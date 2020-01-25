‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss, 43, Shares Risky Photo In A White Bikini

Kandi's Tinder picture for the Dolly Parton Challenge didn't leave much to the imagination.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss got pretty cheeky as she took part in the viral Dolly Parton meme challenge that’s doing the rounds across social media. The stunning reality star mocked up her own version of the hilarious challenge started by the country music superstar, which sees users share four different sides of their personality to represent each major social media network, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

For Kandi’s attempt on January 24, she got pretty risqué when it came to choosing her picture for the Tinder portion of her meme.

The star shared a NSFW shot of herself to hypothetically demonstrate herself on the dating app as she rocked a white string bikini while she laid on her front on a bed.

The stunning 43-year-old proved that age is most definitely just a number as she proudly showed off her toned booty in the two-piece. The beauty looked back over her shoulder with the thin strings of the tiny swimwear look tied into across her back.

She paired the string top with a pair of equally skimpy bottoms that didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination as she gave the camera a flash of her booty.

The rest of the photos in the meme were a little more family friendly from the mom of three.

For LinkedIn, Kandi used a more professional looking snap of herself posing in a red blazer, while she posted a stunning family photo with her children and husband Todd Tucker to show off her personality on Facebook.

For Instagram, the Xscape singer used a gorgeous photo of herself on the red carpet at the E! People’s Choice Awards when she rocked a white off-the-shoulder dress with a large ruffle.

Kandi’s fans clearly loved seeing all the different sides of her personality come out to play, as the RHOA star’s meme has received more than 122,000 likes in the first 18 hours since she posted it for her 7.2 million followers.

Many also shared their thoughts in the comments section, where it became pretty clear that it was the reveaing bikini photo really caught fans’ attention.

“Tinder really?” one fan commented with several crying laughing emoji.

“This is the best one,” another fan told Kandi.

A third comment read, “The Tinder snap is the best by far damn girl.”

But while the bikini photo and the more wholesome images were all good fun as part of the latest social media trend, Kandi has proven in the past that she’s understandably not afraid to show off her flawless body in a two-piece.

Back in June, the beauty stunned fans as she posed in a hot pink bikini during a sunny vacation with her family.