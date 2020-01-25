Gwen Stefani Stuns In Daisy Dukes, Thigh-High Boots, And Sparkly Coat For Grammys Rehearsal With Blake Shelton

Gwen shared a behind-the-scenes video of her rehearsal outfit, and she dropped a few clues about her Grammy Awards look.

Gwen Stefani looked stylish for her Grammy Awards rehearsal with boyfriend Blake Shelton at the Staples Center.

On Friday, the 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman took to Instagram to show off the outfit that she wore for her final practice run with Blake. In a series of videos uploaded to her stories, she also talked about how the rehearsal went. She even shared a few details about what she’ll be wearing on Sunday night when she Blake perform their romantic duet “Nobody But You” for a live audience for the first time.

Gwen’s rehearsal ensemble consisted of a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that were rolled up at the bottom, black fishnet stockings, a white ribbed tank top, and a denim jacket. Gwen’s dark blue coat was covered with silver confetti sequins shaped like leaves and flowers. Gwen completed her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of thigh-high suede boots in dark gray. She accessorized her look with gold chain necklaces of various lengths, including one that was adorned with a gem-encrusted “Stefani” pendant.

Gwen’s beauty look included a glossy pale pink lip, shimmery pink eye shadow, long curled eyelashes, and neon blue winged eyeliner. The “Hollaback Girl” singer was wearing her long, platinum blond locks down.

As she was walking and talking to the camera backstage, Gwen revealed that she and Blake had not performed “Nobody But You” with microphones before their Grammy Awards rehearsal. However, she felt that their practice run went great.

Gwen poses with signed charity items at the Staples Center. Robin Marchant / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“We just did it onstage for the first time ever on a microphone, by the way,” Gwen said. “It was pretty awesome, I have to say.”

“The song is so epic, and just being up there with Blake — being at the Grammys, at this point in my life, is like, ‘What!?'”

Gwen and Blake rehearse together ahead of their Grammy performance at the Staples Center. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In one of her videos, Gwen revealed that the dress that she’ll be wearing for her Sunday night performance with Blake will be a Dolce & Gabba design. According to the fashion icon, she saw videos of the garment being sewn in Italy. Gwen told the camera that she was heading to a fitting after her rehearsal with Blake, and she shared a video of the bags full of swag that the designer sent her, along with a note thanking her for her “love and passion” for the brand.

Gwen’s rehearsal ensemble wasn’t the only stunning look that she rocked for a Grammys-related event. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she accompanied Blake to his record label’s pre-Grammy Awards party on Thursday night. Gwen walked the red carpet in a colorful mini-dress covered with vibrant artwork that looked like intricate tattoos.