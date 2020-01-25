Jordyn Woods Stuns In Snakeskin-Print Dress On Instagram

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram in the early hours on Saturday to share a new, stunning photo. She was seen rocking a snakeskin-print dress.

The outfit had a conservative cut, yet managed to exude plenty of sex appeal. This was thanks to the see-through nature of the dress she wore on top, which she paired with a red ensemble.

The snakeskin-print outfit had a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a skirt that fell past her knees. It had a very lifelike pattern that was symmetrical. Meanwhile, the dress that she wore underneath had a low neckline and a short hem. The two pieces worked together to offer a glamorous vibe.

Jordyn posed for the shot in the corner of a white room. She stood facing the camera and held a shiny and small Louis Vuitton bag in her right hand. It appeared to be a deep purple tone. Plus, the bag had a small handle. Meanwhile, she added more color to her look with a deep red manicure.

Furthermore, the beauty wore her hair down in a middle part. Her long, wavy locks were so long that they reached past her waist.

Jordyn accentuated her curvy figure by popping her left hip. She glanced at the camera with her chin tilted up, and her lips parted in a sultry way. Her makeup included shimmery eyeshadow, long lashes, and very glossy lipstick. The only visible accessories were her multiple rings — she didn’t wear a necklace, so all of the attention was on her outfit.

The stunner was well-illuminated in the shot, thanks to the use of a flash. She cast shadows on both walls beside her.

Her supporters rushed to the comments section with plenty of nice compliments.

“Whole foot on my neck,” joked an admirer.

“Serving looks as always,” gushed a follower.

“You can do no wrong,” declared a fan.

“Good God Heaven must be on break because a [sic] angel is standing there,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on September 29, 2019, Jordyn showed off another snakeskin-print dress. This time, the piece was white. It had thin straps and a straight neckline. In the Instagram video, the bombshell was seen playing with her hair. She wore her short locks down in a middle part, which barely reached her shoulders. At one point, the sensation turned around to give her fans a peek of her outfit from the back. She wore a necklace with a heart-shaped key.