Kathie Lee Gifford Includes A Sizzling Throwback Bikini Photo In Her Dolly Parton Challenge Post

Kathie Lee shared four stunning photos that were all perfect for different social media profiles.

Kathie Lee Gifford nailed the Dolly Parton Challenge with a little help from a throwback bikini photo and an old headshot. On Friday, the former talk show host took to Instagram to try her hand at the viral social media challenge that was created by one of country music’s most beloved living legends.

The concept of the challenge is simple: Instagram users choose four different pictures of themselves to include in a collage, and each one must be a suitable profile photo for a different social media platform. The four platforms that 74-year-old Dolly initially chose for the challenge were LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and the dating app Tinder. Dolly’s fun idea proved to be popular with her fellow celebrities, and many of them have followed suit by creating their own social media photo collages and sharing them on Instagram.

Kathie Lee’s group of photos included a throwback snapshot for her LinkedIn entry. It was a professional headshot, and it appeared to be from the former Today Show host’s early TV career. She was sporting a pixie cut with feathered bangs, a hairstyle that was popular in the ’80s. Kathie Lee was wearing a white lace top underneath a baby blue blazer.

For her Facebook photo, Kathie Lee chose a more recent snapshot. She was pictured rocking a casual outfit that included a pair of blue jeans and a long-sleeved black T-shirt. She was smiling at the camera as she held the smaller of her two pet pooches in her arms. Her other much larger dog was sitting at her feet and enjoying a good neck scratch.

The photo Kathie Lee chose for her Instagram entry was a snapshot of the 66-year-old television icon posing on the Today Show Plaza in front of a large crowd of fans. She looked stylish in a yellow trench coat, white T-shirt, cropped jeans, and gray heels.

For her Tinder entry, Kathie Lee chose another throwback photo. She was pictured sunbathing in a tiny white bikini with a strapless top. Her shoulder-length hair was soaking wet, and she was giving the camera a playful smile as she sat on the side of a lounger with her long, tan legs crossed.

Kathie Lee’s post didn’t include any details about the four photos that she shared, but her Instagram followers absolutely loved her collage.

“Yep! You rocked it girl!” read one response to her post.

“I’d swipe right fo sho,” wrote one fan of her Tinder photo.

“Perfect!! Miss you on the Today show,” remarked a third admirer.

“You nailed yours! Perfect photos to represent the different social media vibes,” a fourth fan commented.

While Kathie Lee no longer brightens her fans’ weekday mornings by appearing on their televisions, she’s been using social media to keep them updated on what’s been going on in her life. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kathie Lee also recently returned to The Today Show to chat with her former fourth-hour co-host, Hoda Kotb, and her replacement, Jenna Bush Hager, about her decision to leave the show and move to Nashville, Tennessee.