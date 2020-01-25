Draya Michele Sizzles In Velvet Pink Cut-Out Dress

Draya Michele shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram page today. She was seen rocking a pink, cut-out dress.

The outfit hugged her body and allowed her to flaunt her toned figure. It had a velvety texture and thin straps. The low neckline, matched with the large cut-out on her midriff, worked together to offer a revealing look. All eyes were drawn to her cleavage, not only because of the cut of the ensemble, but also thanks to the round, glittering accent. Not only that, the dress had a short cut, and her slender legs were on display.

Draya stood in the corner of a room. She leaned against the side of a wooden panel with her left arm raised, and her hand resting on her head. Meanwhile, she placed her right hand on her hips and crossed one leg in front. She completed her look with a pair of sandals with pointed toes.

The stunner wore her hair down in a middle part. Luxurious curls fell around her right shoulder, with the rest brushed behind on her back.

She accessorized with a watch and a bracelet on her left wrist. Meanwhile, her long, light manicure peeked through. She also sported stud earrings.

Draya wore dark eyeliner on her lower lids, along with long lashes. Her eyes shimmered with silver eyeshadow. Additionally, her lips popped with pink lipstick.

The tags revealed the location of the shot, which was the TAO Asian Bistro in Los Angeles.

The beauty’s followers headed to the comments section to share their messages.

“Single again & killing them again! Yes!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Fine af like usual,” declared an admirer.

“DRAYA Girl you’re everything I can’t deal,” gushed a fan.

“Jesus Christ Oxtails Peas And Rice,” joked a fourth Instagram user, seemingly lost for coherent words.

Another follower pointed out that Draya seemingly slipped out of her dress a little, which seemed to be the case upon a closer look. Either way, it was clear that everyone was loving the outfit.

Previously on December 13, the beauty shared another update where she rocked a dress. This time, it was a shimmery number with an open back. Draya posed with her back facing the camera. The dress had long sleeves and featured a silver base with an overlaid black, gridded pattern. It was short and hugged her curves. The model was seen posing in front of a slot machine called the “Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel” at the Palms Casino Resort.