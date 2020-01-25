Ayla Woodruff Shows Off Tiny Waist In The Snow

Ayla Woodruff shared a new Instagram photo with her followers on Thursday. She showed off her tiny waist while posing in the snow.

The social media sensation was seen wearing a colorful outfit. In particular, she sported a black, cropped top that left her midriff on display. She paired it with dark denim that had a high-waisted fit. The pants had rips on the knees, and were tucked into chunky black boots. The shoes were shiny with silver lace hooks. Furthermore, she wore a a plaid jacket. It was red and black, and she left it unbuttoned. Ayla completed her outfit with a pink beanie. It had a fuzzy accent at the top.

The model stood facing the camera, and appeared to be mid-stride with her left leg in front. In addition to her tiny waist, her thigh-gap could be seen. The stunner glanced down with a big smile on her face and raised both of her arms into the air. The sleeves of her jacket were so long that only the tips of her fingers could be seen. The post was tagged with the Revolve brand, suggesting that the pieces were all from there.

Her makeup included shimmery, light eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Ayla posed outdoors in a patch of snow. It looked like it was starting to melt, however, as patches of grass could be seen further in the backdrop. There were trees here and there, and the skies were blue. The sun shone down on the landscape, although the model was standing the shadows of the trees.

Her dedicated followers headed to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Wowwwww she went hourglass on us,” gushed a supporter.

“Queen of being pretty,” declared a fan.

“I’m early and ur so pretty,” wrote an admirer.

One person speculated on her geotag, which revealed that she was in Big Bear Lake in California.

“Anyone else notice the location she jake Paul’s new lass?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

The beauty previously shared another update on January 2 where she flaunted her trim figure. This time, she was spotted in an eye-catching ensemble. It consisted of high-waisted, light pink pants and a shiny jacket.

The jacket was made up of small, shimmery purple pieces. It offered a ton of movement and texture. In the second photo of the set, Ayla stood with the sleeve falling down her left shoulder. Her toned abs were on display.