‘Crying Nazi’ Christopher Cantwell Arrested By FBI, Charged With Threatening Person Through Messaging App

Christopher Cantwell, the man who became known as the “Crying Nazi” after he posted an emotional video when a warrant was issued for his role in the violent Charlottesville rally, is now in federal custody after being charged with threatening a person using an online messaging app.

As NBC News reported, the New Hampshire man was arrested for allegedly threatening a man to get personally identifying information for a second person with whom Cantwell was feuding. Cantwell allegedly threatened to attack that man’s wife if he did not turn over the information, the FBI said.

“So if you don’t want me to come and f— your wife in front of your kids, then you should make yourself scarce,” Cantwell reportedly texted the victim.

Cantwell became one of the most infamous figures from the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally where a number of white supremacist groups sparked violent conflicts with counterprotesters. Cantwell was the subject of a documentary from Vice News that showed him attacking people at the rally, and he eventually pleaded guilty to assault for using pepper spray during an infamous march in which rallygoers carried torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us.”

Cantwell appeared unrepentant in the profile, discussing the possibility of more racially motivated violence. But the video of a tearful Cantwell stressed about his warrant also earned him much mockery, including the nickname “Crying Nazi” from opponents. Reports one year after the Charlottesville rally claimed that the white supremacist movement was becoming fractured, with Cantwell becoming a polarizing figure even within the movement.

He was ultimately banned from Virginia for five years after pleading guilty to the assault charges, a move that was heralded by prosecutors and victims of the pepper spraying.

“This outcome brings a measure of finality to the defendant’s dispersal of pepper spray nearly a year ago,” said Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci, via the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “This agreement was supported by the victims in this case, who have been consulted at each stage of the criminal process.”

The controversial figure has been accused of threatening others in the past as well. As the NBC News report noted, just days ago Cantwell threatened an attorney involved in a lawsuit against him related to the rally. In a message included in court documents, Cantwell threatened the lawyer using an anti-Semitic slur. In a court filing for that case, Cantwell quoted from Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.