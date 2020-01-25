Channing Tatum And Jessie J Are Back Together Again, The Pair Make It Instagram Official

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together after it was reported that the two split up after a year of dating last month. The Magic Mike actor took to Instagram on Friday night to confirm their reconciliation by sharing a sweet photo of the pair wearing matching unicorn hats with Jessie planting a kiss on his cheek.

“Horns out!” he wrote, stating he was about to watch the songstress perform.

The post was adorable, but the moment was somewhat ruined by a fan who commented that Channing looked better with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, reports E! News.

Normally, the actor doesn’t respond to rude remarks on Instagram, but he took the time to fire back at this particular user with a long paragraph about how happy he was with Jessie and that he didn’t want to see the two women compared to one another.

“If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here.”

He went on to say that Jess was more beautiful than anyone in his life, “and that includes my ex.”

However, before fans could jump at the chance to say Channing was throwing a jab at Jenna, Channing clarified, “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no one is more beautiful than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder.”

Shortly after responding, he opted to turn the comments off for his latest share, but Comments By Celebs managed to capture the exchange.

Most fans appreciated that the actor took the time to defend Jessie and that he tried not to throw Jenna under the bus. However, some thought the exchange was more humorous and tacky than anything. Several people stated that while they adored his instinct to protect his girlfriend, they were less impressed with his poor grammar.

A few people even input their opinion on who he should be dating with some daring individuals writing “#teamjenna” in the comments section.

“I don’t quite understand what he’s saying, but I’m V into it,” joked comedian Danny Pellegrino.

At least one person didn’t think it was smart for Channing to bring up Jenna, even though he tried to clarify what he was saying, it still rubbed them the wrong way.

“He should’ve never mentioned his ex like that,” added one person.