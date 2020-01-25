Cassie Randolph Lounges In A White Bikini At The Beach

The Bachelor star, Cassie Randolph, posted a new bikini pic to her Instagram feed today. She was seen lounging at the beach in a white bikini.

The blonde was seen lying on her stomach for the shot. She posed on top of a white beach towel with a Kindle in-between her arms. Her swimsuit included a flirty top with ruffled edges along the hem. Meanwhile, the bottoms had thick straps and a high-rise cut that left some of her booty bare. The straps had thin horizontal stripes.

Cassie stretched her left arm in front of her and rested her head on top. At the same time, she crossed her feet and lifted them into the air.

Beside her was a tan beach bag and what appeared to be a sun hat. The reality TV star opted to wear her hair in a casual, high bun and accessorized with aviator sunglasses. Additionally, she sported hoop earrings, bracelets, and a ring. It looked like she wore a red wristband from an event that she recently attended.

Cassie’s tan was hard to ignore, as she closed her eyes and smiled with her lips closed. Her tan seemed especially dark on her arms. Behind her was a stretch of sand with the ocean visible in the backdrop.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, with the skies appearing completely blue and clear of any clouds.

The bombshell’s many fans headed to the comments section to share their various messages.

This included a message from her boyfriend, Colton Underwood, who couldn’t seem to help himself when trolling the post.

“I’m normally on the toilet when I’m too full of chips and guac,” he wrote, referring to her captions.

“Wish I looked like this when full of chips and guac!” exclaimed an admirer.

“What are you reading now?” wondered a follower.

“Being by the ocean is so relaxing. Good thing you didn’t eat what @coltonunderwooddid [sic],” expressed a fourth social media user, who referred to Colton’s most recent Instagram post.

Previously, the stunner posted another bikini pic on July 16, 2019. This time, she sported a burnt orange ensemble. Cassie was seen hanging out in a brown chair. She glanced up at the camera with a smile on her face. She ruffled her hair with one hand. The swimsuit included a strapless, bandeau-style top and high-waisted bottoms. She crossed her right leg on top. Moreover, she accessorized with a couple of charm necklaces and a bracelet.