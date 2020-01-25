Jasmine Sanders Tugs At Pink Lingerie On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders posted a new lingerie pic to her Instagram feed today. She was seen tugging at her bottoms for a flirty shot.

The bra that she wore was shiny. It had matching straps and left her cleavage showing. There were small, square accents that connected the straps. Plus, her bottoms were made up of lace. The front fabric piece had a seam down the center. These also featured the same square accents. Jasmine tucked her fingers under her left strap. Meanwhile, she grabbed her other strap with her thumb and pointer finger.

The stunner posed against a brilliant white backdrop. She glanced down towards her right hip, which she popped. Jasmine’s toned midriff was on full display, and her skin looked flawless.

In addition, the Sports Illustrated model wore her hair down in soft waves. As of late, she’s been rocking a wide variety of hair colors. However, this time, her locks were a dark blond tone. Her short hair fell around her shoulders, and obscured her left cheek.

Jasmine smiled with her lips parted. Furthermore, her makeup echoed her ensemble. She wore shimmery, pink eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. Her manicure was also a light color. The only visible accessory that she wore was thin band on her ring finger.

The post was tagged with Victoria’s Secret’s account, revealing the source of her lingerie.

Jasmine’s supporters had plenty to say in the comments section about the new snap.

“What a beautiful woman!!!” gushed a follower.

The beauty is known for her humorous captions where she shows off her spunky attitude on a regular basis. So it’s not surprising that many people referred to them and shared their answers.

“Might have to block because it’s too much for my senses,” joked an admirer.

“About 5011,” responded a fan.

“Way too many,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

The model has recently been sharing many photos from her engagements with Revolve and Sports Illustrated, so it’ll be interesting to see if she has any more updates from Victoria’s Secret in the coming days.

This included an update from a day ago, when Jasmine posted a series of two photos. She was seen flaunting her toned bod again, this time in a red bikini. These shots were taken in very low light, which offered a moody vibe. She stood in-between two railings with ocean waters in the backdrop. The bombshell wore her hair down in natural curls, and struck a couple of sultry shots.