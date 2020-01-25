Demi Rose Puts On Tiniest Gold Bikini Top For Incredible New Instagram Pic

Demi Rose knows how to keep her Instagram fans on their toes. She kept the sizzling photos rolling with her newest share. The model was seen putting on the tiniest gold bikini top for the incredible snap.

The photo showed Demi laying on her back on a bed. She crossed her arms below her curvy chest and arched her back at the same time. This served to accentuate her busty figure. That’s not to mention her revealing swimsuit. The bikini seemed to barely contain her assets, with the small triangular fabric clinging to her curves. It had thin, nude straps. Her bottoms only peeked through in the shot, although it was possible to see that they featured the same straps as her top.

Demi glanced over at the camera with a sultry pout on her face. Her makeup gave her skin a flawless glow, as she rocked blush and glossy, light pink lipstick. The stunner also wore dark, long lashes.

In addition, the model sported an eye-catching headband. It was sparkling and dark gold, with a floral accent on the left side. This was further adorned with white feathers.

The backdrop was very out-of-focus, so it was difficult to know all of the details of the room she was in. At the least, it was possible to see that her bed was made with satiny, cream-toned sheets.

There were a couple of accounts that were tagged in the post. One was a photographer that goes by GerArte. They noted in their Instagram bio that their work has been featured in Maxim, Playboy, and GQ. Demi also tagged a stylist named Anna Kiss.

The bombshell’s many admirers rushed to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Absolutely Gorgeous Goddess from heaven,” raved a supporter.

“This shot is beautiful!!” gushed a follower.

“WOW, WOW, WHAT AMAZING LOOKING EYES,” exclaimed a fan.

“Every pic you [sic] been posting is wallpaper worthy idk which to pick,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Demi posted another update a day ago. This time, she flaunted her figure in a red bikini. She stood on the beach while facing the camera straight-on. Her top had ruffle accents along her chest while her bottoms rested high on her waist. It looked like she had taken a dip in the ocean.

The beauty wore her hair slicked back behind her shoulders. She pouted for the shot, and the sinking sun left her skin glowing.