Once Healthy Teenage Athlete Nearly Loses Life To Juul Addiction, ‘I Just Hopped On The Bandwagon’

Adam Hergenreder ended up on a ventilator due to his excessive vaping habit.

The Juul has become an increasingly popular product for American teens in recent years, despite fairly regular reports about young people sustaining serious injuries and even nearing death due to vaping using this product. Adam Hergenreder of Chicago, Illinois is one of the most recent young people to speak out about how his Juuling addiction nearly cost him his life, according to WGNTV.

Hergenreder was once a healthy and successful athlete from Warren Township High School. When his classmates began trying out the Juul he followed suit and eventually became addicted. He liked the way vaping made him feel and the sweet, fruity flavors that Juul offers for their liquid cartridges appealed to him. He started out with mint but eventually tried mango and cucumber which he also liked. He was hardly the first of his friends to try out the product, in fact the majority of his school was already vaping on a regular basis, he recalled.

“I would say 80% of the school was doing it already. I just hopped on the bandwagon,” Hergenreder said.

Hergenreder’s mother, Polly Hergenreder, found out that her son was vaping and tried to do everything she could to break his habit, even throwing away his cartridges. She was concerned about the sheer volume of nicotine her son was consuming daily which was equivalent to over a full pack if not more of traditional cigarettes.

“Adam was going through a pod and a half every day. That’s equivalent to 20-30 cigarettes. My son would have never touched a cigarette but here he was using this device,” she recalls.

But because he was addicted he found other ways and eventually began vaping THC as well. The habit ended after the teen started to sustain tremors and began throwing up as a result of the habit. He ended up on a ventilator due to lung damage that was sustained from water vapor sinking into the tissue of the lungs.

While Hergenreder survived this ordeal, it wasn’t without life changing consequences. His family has since filed a lawsuit against Juul and he is now trying to use his platform to encourage others to quit before they find themselves in a similar scary situation.

“Quit while you’re ahead. You don’t want anything to happen like what happened to me,” he emphasized

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the United States is fighting against the vaping epidemic in various ways. The law to legally purchase tobacco products has changed from 18-years-old to 21-years-old and flavored vaping products are now banned.