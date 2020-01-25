Jinger Duggar Playfully Imitates Jeremy Vuolo, But Some Fans Think Her Husband Looks Unhappy Or Irritated

Jinger and Jeremy were eating out with their daughter Felicity.

Jinger Duggar pulled a silly face while posing with Jeremy Vuolo during an outing at a Los Angeles eatery, but some fans thought that Jeremy looked far from from happy in the snapshot.

On Thursday, the Duggar husband took to Instagram to share the photo in question with his 662,000 followers. The snapshot was taken at a restaurant, where Jeremy, Jinger, and their 1-year-old daughter Felicity were seated together at the same booth. Jeremy had a half-eaten bowl of noodles and chopsticks in front of him, but the space in front of Jinger was empty.

Jeremy was dressed up in a brown tweed sports jacket, melon-colored sweater vest, white collared shirt, and gray bow tie. He was also wearing a red and black silk pocket square. Jinger was rocking a bright orange cardigan over a dark heather gray top with a mock neck. She accessorized her stylish ensemble with a silver geometric statement necklace. Jinger had her highlighted blond hair pulled back in a low chignon. Her beauty look included winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick.

Jeremy was leaning back away from his wife with one elbow on the table, and he was resting the side of his face on his hand with his pointer finger extended up. He had a serious expression on his face, and he was staring intently at Jinger.

Jinger was somewhat imitating her husband. However, she was screwing up her mouth in a silly smirk, pushing one eyebrow slightly up with her pointer finger, and giving the camera a wide-eyed, sidelong look in a mockery of her husband’s pose. Little Felicity was wrapped up in a white blanket and fast asleep in her mother’s lap.

In the caption of his post, Jeremy quipped that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” His post was obviously meant to be lighthearted and silly, but some fans were turned off by the expression on his face in the photo.

“Not looking to happy there Jeremy….Hope all is well,” read one response to Jeremy’s photo.

“Is he irritated? Never seen that look in his eye when he’s gazing at Jinger,” another commenter wrote.

“He Looks very upset,” read a third remark.

However, many of Jeremy’s followers found the picture rather humorous, and they applauded Jinger for doing such a good job of mocking her husband.

“‘Behind every great man, is a woman rolling her eyes’ Lol! That’s what this reminded me of. Not that Jinger doesn’t just adore you!” wrote one admirer.

A few of Jeremy’s followers also remarked on how often he and Jinger seem to go out to eat, with one commenter asking Jeremy if the couple ever eats at home. While the Counting On stars do often share photos of the foods that they try while they’re out exploring Los Angeles, Jinger also uploads occasional photos of the treats that she cooks up in their kitchen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her latest culinary creation was a vegetable dish called Buffalo Pancetta Brussels Sprouts.