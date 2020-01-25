Blac Chyna Gets Dolled Up In A Pink Bodysuit On Instagram

Blac Chyna shared a new photo set with her 16.7 million fans on Instagram today. There were two images, and they showed her getting dolled up in a pink bodysuit.

The outfit was metallic pink. It had thin straps and a low scoop-neck, which allowed Blac to flaunt her cleavage. She didn’t accessorize besides her usual chest piercing, which kept the focus on her figure.

The model opted for a platinum blond wig for the occasion. In the first photo, her long, luxurious waves fell down the front of both shoulders. She also wore it in a middle part, and the bottom tips appeared to be a shade darker. Her hair was so long, that it grazed the top of her thighs as she sat.

Blac posed in a modern, off-white chair. It had a circular cushion and was decorated with numerous pillows. The stunner placed her hands on either side of herself and kept her legs together.

In addition, she tilted her head slightly to the left while glancing up to her left. She smiled softly with her lips closed.

The reality TV star’s makeup was also notable. She rocked dark, long lashes and metallic pink eyeshadow. Her eyes were further accentuated with black liner on her lower lids. Plus, her glossy lipstick brought attention to her mouth. It was pink with dark liner. And that’s not to mention her dark blush, which gave her cheeks a nice glow.

Another picture from the set showed Blac in a similar pose. Except this time, she glanced directly at the camera.

Her dedicated followers rushed to the comments section with their various compliments.

“This color looks good on you,” observed an admirer.

“Your community is rooting for you!” exclaimed a fan.

“Ok I like this one #givenatural,” wrote a supporter.

“Soo pretty!! This has to be one of my favorite looks on you Angie!!” E exclaimed a fourth Instagram user, referring to her given name, Angela Renee White.

Additionally, the beauty shared another update yesterday when she showed off her cleavage again. Except this time, she did so in a lacy ensemble. It had thin straps and small, frayed edges along her chest. Blac’s chest piercing was easy to see. The picture appeared to be a selfie, as she held the phone with her right hand. Meanwhile, she played with her hair with her other hand. She smiled with her lips closed and her skin looked flawless.