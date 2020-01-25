‘Baby Yoda’ Signs On Display At The March For Life Rally

Thousands gathered in Washington D.C. on Friday to protest abortion, some carrying 'Baby Yoda' signs.

Just about everyone has likely heard of the Internet famous ‘Baby Yoda’ memes which were inspired by the Star Wars series recent spinoff show, The Mandalorian. The meme made a few unexpected appearances at the March for Life Rally in Washington D.C. on Friday, according to The Mediate. The March for Life is a yearly occurrence meant to protest the Roe V. Wade decision established in 1973.

The controversial Roe V. Wade decision made it legal to obtain an abortion in the United States. During every year since, pro-life activists have arrived in Washington for this rally in an attempt to stand up against abortion. This year, a selection of those in attendance held up signs of Baby Yoda in an effort to spread an anti-abortion message.

“Choose Life. You Should,” the signs of several children in attendance read, a reference to Master Yoda. Their signs included a drawing of the popular meme.

Other young person’s sign was pained to read in big block letters, “Protect the Child. This is the Way,” with another picture of Baby Yoda.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the March for Life Rally is attended by thousands each year. Those that attend come from all walks of life, backgrounds and religious, but Christians and conservatives do tend to encompass the majority of those in attendance.

This year, a United States sitting president attended the March for Life Rally for this first time in history. President Trump took the stand to discuss his stance on abortion and to publicly declare his opinion that life should be protected from birth to a natural death. He even went as far as to say that there has been no other force in the White House working so hard towards the pro-life effort.

“They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those that have no voice, and we will win because we know how to win. Together we are the voice for the voiceless. It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life. We are here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

The president was accompanied by several other White House staff, including counselor Kellyanne Conway and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The March for Life begins at the White House Ellipse and continues on to the Capitol.