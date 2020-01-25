WWE News: Betting Odds Revealed For Men’s And Women’s Battle Royals At ‘Royal Rumble’

The betting odds for the "Royal Rumble" have some familiar faces sitting at the top.

It’s never truly easy to predict what will happen in WWE as injuries, behavior, and creative choices could always change things up. Just like with every other sport out there, bets are placed on wrestling events and that means odds need to be put in place for people to risk their money. On Friday morning, the official betting odds were released for this year’s Royal Rumble and some familiar names are sitting on the top of the list.

Betting odds are sometimes seen as something that doesn’t actually have any relevance on the outcome of an event. Still, the odds-makers have to know something about what could possibly happen or their odds would never be even close to accurate.

Wrestling Inc. has revealed the betting odds for all matches on the Royal Rumble card, but most everyone is focused on the battle royals. In the men’s match, three of the top six picks aren’t even active superstars and two of them have been out of WWE rings for years.

Currently, the male superstar leading the pack to win the men’s Royal Rumble match is none other than Roman Reigns at -500. Coming in after him is WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at +200 who will actually enter the match at the number one overall spot and have to go through 29 other participants.

Current favorites for the men’s Royal Rumble match:

Roman Reigns -500 Brock Lesnar +200 Drew McIntyre +450 Cain Velasquez +550 CM Punk +600 Edge +750

The interesting thing about the betting odds for this match is that the top three options are all active wrestlers for the most part. Velasquez has wrestled a grand total of twice since his WWE debut in October while CM Punk and Edge haven’t had a match in any wrestling promotion for years.

Current favorites for the women’s Royal Rumble match:

Shayna Baszler -330 Charlotte Flair +200 Ronda Rousey +1000 Sasha Banks +1300 Rhea Ripley +1500

Again, there are some interesting options in the betting odds for this match too. Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen anywhere in WWE since losing at WrestleMania 35, and it is not known when she is planning on making her return.

Paige, who medically retired from WWE back in 2018, has +4500 odds at winning the whole thing. Ruby Riott is a +4000 favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble and she has been out for months due to multiple surgeries on her shoulder.

Everyone always thinks they know what WWE has in store for WrestleMania, but the Royal Rumble always throws a wrench into things. The unpredictability of a match with 30 superstars in it is something that no-one can really account for. The betting odds are in place for people to make their wagers, but it is truly possible that none of them even end up being remotely close.