Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Denim Ensemble

Lindsey Pelas shared a sultry image of herself wearing a dangerously low-cut denim outfit on her Instagram story on Friday, January 24. Her voluptuous cleavage was on full display in the sexy shot.

Since the blond bombshell took a selfie, from the angle, it was hard to tell if she was wearing a romper or a dress. The medium-wash, tight-fitting ensemble accentuated all of her curves, including her backside, and most definitely her bust. Her décolletage popped out from the extremely deep V neckline, becoming the focal point of the photo.

Lindsey looked straight at the camera with a seductive stare, with both of her arms out to capture the photo. The short sleeves of the all-denim outfit were rolled up, the collar popped.

The Louisiana-born model’s platinum hair stood in contrast to her tanned skin. Her wavy, blond locks tumbled down the front of her shoulders, with one shorter piece in the front resting on her cheekbone.

Her brown eyebrows framed her face, with her thick lashes so long and luscious they almost touched the brows. Her lashes curled up and outward, making her light green eyes really stand out.

She wore bronzer on her cheekbones, sculpting them perfectly. Her lips were outlined with mocha liner and filled in with a lighter pink color. She puckered her pout for the camera.

In the picture, Lindsey rocked Instagram’s retroCAM filter, which made her skin as smooth as silk and her tan look even darker.

Speaking of the filter, Lindsey had recently polled her fans in an Instagram story video, using the tan filter and asking her 9 million followers what they thought of the look. It appears they were in favor of it, as the “genetically gifted” model used it again in this clip.

Lindsey looked absolutely radiant, particularly for someone who had been sick with a 100-degree fever earlier in the week. She let fans know she was feeling much better in another recent video, but undoubtedly proved it in this selfie shot, looking sun-kissed and positively glowing.

In several prior Instagram story videos, Lindsey detailed her workout on the app, wearing skintight blue yoga pants to show her fans her gym routine. She first started with squats and a back machine, then moved on to lifting a barbell, still squatting. She then worked out her core by lying straight and lifting her booty in the air. Her cool-down method was using the stair-climber.