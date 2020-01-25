WWE Rumors: Two Former Champions To Return For ‘Royal Rumble’ On Sunday

Even though they'd likely be for comic relief, two former champions are now in Houston.

With the unpredictability of the Royal Rumble every single year, WWE always leaves a few spots open for surprise entrants. There are only 25 officially announced entrants for this year’s men’s battle royal which means that five past or present superstars still need to take up the remaining slots. As rumors are flying all over the place, two former champions are now in Houston and appear to be heading for Minute Maid Park.

There are possible spoilers ahead for this weekend’s Royal Rumble, but all should be taken as speculation at this time. If you don’t want to know something ahead of time, it’s best to stop reading now.

With the five open spots, WWE has plenty of superstars who could be placed into the match, but shocking entries are a part of every Royal Rumble. One person who is stirring up talk online is none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle.

Hornswoggle was a major part of numerous storylines in WWE for many years, but he was released from the company in May of 2016. He’s worked for Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and other independent promotions, but a full-time return to WWE seems unlikely.

Still, he posted on Twitter on Friday afternoon that he was in Houston, the site of the Royal Rumble, and it has led to mass speculation. Could the former “son” of Vince McMahon take one of the five remaining spots or is he just trying to stir up the fans?

Another return that is now rumored for the men’s Royal Rumble is former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella. PW Insider, by way of Wrestling News, is reporting that multiple sources have said Marella is already in Houston and will be in the match.

Marella is a former two-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and one-time United States Champion. He has been gone from the company for years now, but has returned at times for special appearances.

While both of these superstars would likely be more comedic relief in the match, there are rumors of one major return swirling around too. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are a lot of signs pointing to the in-ring return of Adam “Edge” Copeland.

Wrestling fans absolutely love the Royal Rumble every year because it is unpredictable, wild, and can provide plenty of surprises. With five spots left open in the men’s match, WWE could have current superstars entered into them or have legends from the past make a comeback. Edge, Santino Marella, or Hornswoggle returning to take a spot would certainly surprise everyone, but will any of these rumors come true?