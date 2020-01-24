Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In Skimpy Hot Pink Bikini

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in a skimpy bikini. The brunette beauty showcased her toned physique in a swimsuit from her own line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

In the snap, Elizabeth had her legs spread as she sat on a ledge in a luxurious pool. A pink pool floatie sat beside her and she rested one hand on it. Her legs dangled into the water as she posed for the camera. The pool was situated in an expanse of green grass with a tall hedge visible behind her.

The focal point in the picture was Elizabeth, whose body looked incredible in the bikini. The swimsuit was a basic triangle-style string bikini, with a gold chain detail linking the two cups, and it showcased her curves to perfection. The bold pink hue looked incredible against her bronzed skin, and showcased her cleavage. She paired the bikini top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that hung low on her hips. The bottoms were crafted from the same material, and featured a gold chain detail on the hips. Her toned stomach was on full display in the barely-there swimsuit, and her age-defying body looked amazing.

Elizabeth’s brunette locks were down in a tousled style, and her eyes were lined with black liner for a seductive vibe. Her nails were painted in a dark shade that contrasted with her bright swimsuit, and the sun was shining on her, giving her a magical glow.

The British bombshell didn’t include much context in the caption of the post, simply sharing a few kissing face emoji. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post received over 10,500 likes within just 13 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the sexy snap.

“Still looks 29. How does she do it?!” one fan commented.

Another fan seemed to agree, and said “What a body!!”

“Gorgeous lady,” another fan said.

“Still beautiful. Epitome of classy lady,” one added.

Whether she’s in swimwear or cocktail attire, Elizabeth isn’t afraid to showcase her incredible body in figure-hugging or revealing pieces. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared a snap in which she was lounging on a patterned couch in a glittering dress. The look she wore had a low-cut neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage, and the silhouette showcased her toned physique.