WWE Rumors: Even More Clues Dropped To Former Champion’s Major Return At ‘Royal Rumble’

If this return happens on Sunday, the roof could literally be blown off the building.

With the Royal Rumble only a couple of days away, most of the slots have already been taken by current WWE superstars. As usual, the company has left a handful of spots open for surprise entrants and to keep things even more exciting and fresh. Even though a ton of rumors have been flying around about this year’s event, even more signs are now pointing to the possible return of Adam “Edge” Copeland on Sunday evening.

Edge has been retired from the ring for years now, and it was something that needed to be done for his health. He had to step away due to medical reasons and it was never known if he’d have another match in his life, but the possibility has sprung up a lot in the last year.

Despite the rumors flying around, Edge has continuously shot them down and said that anything being said about his in-ring return is false. The former multi-time World Champion did recently sign a new deal with WWE for a lot of money, but he still insists that it has nothing to do with wrestling again.

Wrestling News appears to believe that this is simply Edge and WWE trying to steer fans away from the truth. According to multiple sources, not only is Edge confirmed to be in Houston this weekend, but he will also be a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE

Over the last few months, the new contract with WWE was far from the only thing that signaled a return was coming for Edge. He had also been seen in Pittsburgh at one point and it was said he was there for “WWE-related business” which could have been related to him see a WWE-related doctor.

Last year at SummerSlam, he made an appearance and had a segment with Elias which the fans loved. Edge wasn’t just there to speak, though, as he delivered a massive Spear much to the delight of everyone watching the show.

Edge has constantly said that he feels great and that he truly believes he could wrestle again even though his spinal stenosis called for him to retire.

There is a great possibility that Edge may end up being in the Royal Rumble on Sunday evening and that his return to WWE will finally happen. Of course, all of this needs to be taken with a grain of salt as it is nothing but rumor until it happens or it doesn’t. For now, more clues are pointing to him being in Houston for an in-ring return, but only time will officially tell.