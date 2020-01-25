Bombshell Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Powers Through Impressive Shoulder Workout In New Instagram Videos

Bombshell fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford showcased a shoulder-focused workout in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

With her hair slicked in a neat low bun, Lisa wore a white sports bra and mint-green leggings for the exercise demo.

The brunette powerhouse began the work out with a front dumbbell lift variation, during which she used a circular motion to lift the weight. In the next clip, she added a second dumbbell to the workout and lifted them simultaneously to the front of her chest.

Lisa used on-screen text to advise viewers not to swing the weight while doing this exercise and to exhale as they lift the weight. The third clip saw her raise a new set of dumbbells into overhead presses before she transitioned into rear delt flys for the fourth and final video.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated close to 25,000 likes and more than 220 comments. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Without a doubt, you are the best I follow each of your routines,” one person wrote. “I am already seeing my changes.”

“Nah but seriously you give the best workouts!!” another added. “There’s so many variations and I’ve learnt a lot from you!! Keep up the amazing work!”

“I used to hate shoulder workouts, as they are pretty boring,” a third Instagram user wrote. “Now it’s between my faves because of you. Love the ones you suggest!”

But a fourth fan seemed more fascinated with Lisa’s hair than the exercises.

“I’m amazed at how you can keep your hair so neat,” they wrote before adding two heart-eye emoji to their comment. “I could never.”

Lisa also received lots of questions about proper from and her workout ensemble, but as of this writing, she hasn’t replied to any of them.

The last time Lisa trained her upper body, she focused more on her biceps and triceps. In a workout video series uploaded to Instagram two days ago, she trained her arms with a mixture of spider curls, single-arm curls, tricep pushdowns, alternating dumbbell curls⁣, and more.

“It’s all about the guns in tonight’s workout! Who’s working on em,” she wrote in the caption before adding a fire and flexed bicep emoji.

Much like the most recent series on her Instagram page, fans cheered her on from the comments section and rewarded the content with close to 30,000 likes.