Dolly Castro Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Camo Leggings And Dry Fit Top

Dolly Castro’s most recent Instagram share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the stunner on social media are well-aware, pretty much nothing is off-limits for the stunner and she regularly flaunts her killer figure in bikinis, crop tops, and plenty of hot workout gear as well. In the most recent update that was shared of her page, Castro stunned in a photo and a video.

In the caption of the post, the bombshell tagged herself in Laguna Beach, California where she looked dressed to impress. In the first photo in the deck, the model appeared on a set of stairs, posing in profile and smiling big for the camera. The beauty looked flawless, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

Castro put her killer figure on display in a tight, black dry-fit top that hugged her every curve and showed off her gorgeous figure. She paired the skimpy top with some equally sexy leggings that were camo in color, showing off her toned legs and pert derriere. In the short video clip, the beauty rocked the same exact outfit and playfully ran her hands through her hair.

In the caption of the post, the model encouraged her fans to stay positive and not compare themselves to others. Since the new share went live on her page, it’s earned Castro a ton of attention with over 21,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others rave over her figure. Most of her fans commented in English while a few did in Spanish.

“I love you!! you’re so humble,” one fan raved, adding a flame and heart emoji.

“You look amazing no matter what,” a second follower chimed in along with a few emoji tied to the end of their post.

“Need this outfit for the gym. You are so sexy,” another gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another scandalous outfit. On top, the fitness model rocked a long-sleeved crop top that tied in the middle, dipping low into her chest and showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. Her toned and tanned abs were also on display for the occasion, and she paired the top with a skintight skirt that fit her like a glove and accentuated her pert derriere.