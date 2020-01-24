Candice Swanepoel Gets Flirty In Zebra-Print Swimsuit On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel shared a new Instagram pic with her 14 million followers today. She was seen getting flirty in a zebra-print swimsuit.

The model was seen posing against a colorful column. She leaned back on it with her right shoulder facing the camera. Candice crossed her arms in front of her and looked over her right shoulder. She angled her chin down and smiled widely with her lips closed. At the same time, she propped out her left leg.

The stunner wore her hair down, and accessorized with a red bandana. She tied it into a bow on the right side of her head. Her makeup, on the other hand, appeared to be very minimal. She seemingly only wore mascara and pink lipstick. Plus, the model wore dangle earrings that peeked through.

Moreover, the swimsuit had thin black straps. The one-piece hugged her curves and had a high cut on the sides, which allowed her to flaunt the sides of her derriere and toned legs. She hinted that the swimsuit would be available soon via her brand, Tropic of C, and mentioned something called “I & I.” Hopefully she’ll share more information soon. She tagged another model, Eduardo Bravin, which might offer another clue.

This isn’t to mention that the column that Candice leaned on featured a collage of Jamaica-inspired images. Most prominent was a black-and-white photo of Bob Marley. He was seen smiling while wearing a partially unbuttoned shirt.

Further in the backdrop was a bar with wooden shelves. These were lined with bottles of liquor.

The bombshell’s fans took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“HOW CAN ANYONE BE THIS PRETTY,” gushed a follower.

“You look so happy, love it!” exclaimed a supporter.

Others focused on her geotag.

“Love that you love Jamaica,” expressed an admirer.

“Don’t worry about a thing. Cause every little thing it’s gonna be alright,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, referring to the popular Bob Marley song, “Three Little Birds.”

Previously, Candice posed in a similar swimsuit on January 15. The model wore a zebra-print bikini. The top was very small and her bottoms had dark side ties. She posed on a stairwell and struck a sexy pose with her legs apart.

The beauty held a white shell in her hand and placed it next to her ear. She gazed directly ahead of her and wore her hair down in a right part. Her red necklace popped in the shot.