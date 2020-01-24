Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Enjoys Tacos In Crop Top In Tulum For Triple-Photo Update

Cindy Prado’s most recent social media update is amazing in more ways than one. As fans who follow the blond beauty on Instagram know, Prado regularly keeps them updated on her personal and professional life with a wide-range of photos that are shared on her popular account and in most of them, she loves to show off her killer figure. In the most recent update that was posted on her page the blond bombshell delighted her audience in three brand new images.

In the caption of the update, the model tagged herself in Tulum, Mexico where she appears to be vacationing. In the first photo in the series, the beauty sat down on a wooden bench, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The model looked picture perfect, rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick. She wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and slightly waved while showing off her amazing body.

While clad in a tiny white crop top that tied in the middle, Prado showed off plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. Just in front of her were two plates full of tacos and a Coca Cola. In the second photo in the series, Prado was all smiles, flashing her pearly whites while holding up a taco in her hand. In the last image in the trio, the model took a bite out of a taco and appeared to be having a wonderful time.

In the caption of the post, the beauty tagged White Fox Boutique and added a funny pun. The photo has only been live for fans for a few short hours but they have already earned her a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some fans took to the photo to rave over her killer figure while countless others let the model know that they too love tacos. A few more had no words and opted to comment on the shot using emoji rather than words. Most of the comments were in English but a few opted to chime in in Spanish instead.

“That looks delicious, food looks great also, maybe I got those backward lol,” one fan wrote, adding a few emoji to the end of their comment.

“When you smile, the whole world smile. I can’t get over your beauty and I am so in awe of you Cindy,” a second follower gushed along with a few flame emoji.

“Beautiful Cindy. I hope you have a happy friday gorgeous,” another commented.