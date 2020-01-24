‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis Gets What She Wants

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 24 brings a revelation for Adam as Chloe reveals she saved his life. Plus, Kyle and Summer prepare to leave on their trip, Phyllis scores a date with Chance, and Fen tells Michael and Lauren his new life plans.

At The Grand Phoenix Hotel, Adam (Mark Grossman) let Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) know that he bought a tech company that creates video games. They joked that Connor (Judah Mackey) could test out the games. Then the worried parents noted that it was Connor’s first day in his new school. Nearby Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up and talked with Chance (Donny Boaz). He mentioned that Abby (Melissa Ordway) would be gone all week, and Phyllis said that she’s free. Chance wondered if Phyllis wanted a date, and they agreed to go out later.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) looked on horrified as Adam and Chelsea kissed. Then, Chelsea joined her and warned Chloe not to say anything. Chelsea asked Chloe to come along to pick up Connor from school, and Chloe agreed to go. Meanwhile, Chance joined Adam and Chance informed him that “she” fell off the grid. Adam seemed convinced that “she” would show up when it was time to cash her monthly check, and Chance warned Adam he better be right. The whole time, Phyllis watched them from afar.

At Jabot, Theo (Tyler Johnson) overheard Jack (Peter Bergman) telling Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) that he picked the right team for the trip to San Francisco. As they left, Theo promised Kyle he would hold down the fort, and Kyle let Theo know he was counting on him. After the walked out, Kyle told Summer that he planned to kill Theo with kindness. Jack called Theo into his office and told his nephew that he’s thrilled with his work performance. However, Jack warned Theo about goading Kyle. Jack noted that he’d spoken with Kyle as well and that he does not want to have to bring it up again. Theo said that he understood.

At Society, Fen (Zach Tinker) met with Devon (Bryton James). He let Devon know that he’s not interested in touring anymore, and Devon understood Fen’s desire to live a sober life. Later, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) showed up, and Fen let his parents know that he’s moving to Nashville. Fen revealed that he’s going to live with sober friends and work for a recording studio. Michael and Lauren supported their son and promised to visit him even though they were sad to hear he wouldn’t be living in Genoa City.

Over at the bar, Lola confided in Devon about her and Kyle’s fight. While Devon felt it was normal, Lola said the whole thing left her scared. Then Kyle showed up, and they said goodbye. He admitted that he hated leaving without properly making up, but Lola reassured Kyle that they would talk when he got home.

At Crimson Lights, Chloe and Chelsea discussed Connor and Bella holding hands as they went inside. Then they talked about how Connor has Delia’s corneas, and how much she loves that Connor looks at Bella with her sister’s eyes. Later, Adam showed up, and when he and Chloe spoke, he realized she’s the one who pushed him out of the way when Billy (Jason Thompson) tried to run over him. Chloe let Adam know that he owed her.

Finally, back at The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis and Summer discussed her business trip with Kyle. Phyllis reminded Summer never to be second best and said that Summer is ten times the woman that Lola is. As Summer left, Phyllis looked concerned.