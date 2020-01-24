Hannah Palmer Rocks Cut-Out Bikini Top On Instagram

Hannah Palmer takes a selfie.
Hannah Palmer / Instagram
Celebrities

Hannah Palmer shared a new bikini pic to her Instagram page today. She was seen rocking a cut-out top.

The swimsuit was a bright, dark green tone. The top had thick straps and a revealing design — it left her underboob on display. Plus, her cleavage was also hard-to-miss, thanks to the u-shaped neckline. Meanwhile, the bottoms were matching with thick straps that rested on her hips.

The blonde posed outside on a balcony. She placed her right hand on silver railings while tugging at her shoulder straps with her other hand. Hannah tilted her head to the right and gave a hint of a smile with her lips closed.

Her makeup was natural-looking and emphasized her features. Her cheeks glowed with blush, while her eyes were accentuated with silver eyeshadow. She also wore pink lipstick. Additionally, the beauty sported a light pink manicure. It featured three dots on her ring finger.

Moreover, Hannah wore her hair down in large curls and a casual side part. Her locks fell down her right shoulder and framed her figure.

The backdrop was out-of-focus, although it was still possible to see that the sun was setting. The horizon was lit up in an orange glow, and there appeared to be high-rise buildings. And even though the image was taken in low light, the model was well-lit in the photo. Her skin looked tanned, and her toned body looked flawless.

This photo was taken by a photographer that goes by @films_la on Instagram. Her update from yesterday was also tagged with their account, as Hannah is seemingly sharing the results of their shoot.

View this post on Instagram

tell me something sweet????

A post shared by Hannah Palmer (@hannah_cpalmer) on

The bombshell gave her followers a flirty prompt in the captions, with plenty of people obliging.

“That green just brings out your eyes. Simply gorgeous,” gushed a supporter.

@hannah_cpalmer you’re literally the most beautiful and gorgeous girl in the entire world,” raved an admirer.

“You are the prettiest lady on IG……by a mile,” declared a fan.

@hannah_cpalmer seeing your beautiful posts always makes me so happy,” wrote another social media user.

Furthermore, the model shared another bikini pic yesterday. She was seen in a red ensemble. This time, her top had thick straps and a low scoop neckline. It was decorated with a bow in the center. Her small bottoms were matching. Hannah posed while sitting down on her left side. In the first photo, she gave a coy pout. In the second, she touched her hair and raised her left elbow into the air.