Hannah Palmer Rocks Cut-Out Bikini Top On Instagram

Hannah Palmer shared a new bikini pic to her Instagram page today. She was seen rocking a cut-out top.

The swimsuit was a bright, dark green tone. The top had thick straps and a revealing design — it left her underboob on display. Plus, her cleavage was also hard-to-miss, thanks to the u-shaped neckline. Meanwhile, the bottoms were matching with thick straps that rested on her hips.

The blonde posed outside on a balcony. She placed her right hand on silver railings while tugging at her shoulder straps with her other hand. Hannah tilted her head to the right and gave a hint of a smile with her lips closed.

Her makeup was natural-looking and emphasized her features. Her cheeks glowed with blush, while her eyes were accentuated with silver eyeshadow. She also wore pink lipstick. Additionally, the beauty sported a light pink manicure. It featured three dots on her ring finger.

Moreover, Hannah wore her hair down in large curls and a casual side part. Her locks fell down her right shoulder and framed her figure.

The backdrop was out-of-focus, although it was still possible to see that the sun was setting. The horizon was lit up in an orange glow, and there appeared to be high-rise buildings. And even though the image was taken in low light, the model was well-lit in the photo. Her skin looked tanned, and her toned body looked flawless.

This photo was taken by a photographer that goes by @films_la on Instagram. Her update from yesterday was also tagged with their account, as Hannah is seemingly sharing the results of their shoot.

The bombshell gave her followers a flirty prompt in the captions, with plenty of people obliging.

“That green just brings out your eyes. Simply gorgeous,” gushed a supporter.

“@hannah_cpalmer you’re literally the most beautiful and gorgeous girl in the entire world,” raved an admirer.

“You are the prettiest lady on IG……by a mile,” declared a fan.

“@hannah_cpalmer seeing your beautiful posts always makes me so happy,” wrote another social media user.

Furthermore, the model shared another bikini pic yesterday. She was seen in a red ensemble. This time, her top had thick straps and a low scoop neckline. It was decorated with a bow in the center. Her small bottoms were matching. Hannah posed while sitting down on her left side. In the first photo, she gave a coy pout. In the second, she touched her hair and raised her left elbow into the air.