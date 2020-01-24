Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Perfect Figure In Cropped Hoodie & Curve-Hugging Distressed Jeans

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa celebrated a new Instagram milestone with a tantalizing post shared on Thursday. The brunette bombshell has reached 11 million followers on the popular social media platform, and marked the special occasion with a triple update that offered fans plenty to see and a lot to talk about.

Snapped against a simple white background, Jailyne put on an alluring display for her legion of admirers. The 22-year-old hottie, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month with a steamy bikini shot shared to Instagram, looked smoking-hot in a figure-hugging outfit by PrettyLittleThing that emphasized all of her sensational curves. The dark-haired beauty rocked a cute cropped hoodie in a pastel-pink color, which beautifully contrasted with her raven tresses. She completed the casual-sexy look with a pair of skintight blue jeans and slipped on a set of black-and-white sneakers for comfort.

Jailyne was all dolled up for the occasion, and sported a fabulous makeup that added an elegant touch to her laid-back look. The stunner amply showcased both her chic glam and form-fitting attire, dazzling followers with her beauty and bombshell curves.

The first photo shared with fans was a close-up that spotlighted Jailyne’s spectacular makeup. The Instagram sensation wore a shimmering gold eyeshadow and a bold dark eyeliner that emphasized her deep brown eyes. She sported dramatic faux eyelashes that were curled to perfection, calling even more attention to her stirring gaze. She also wore a gloss lipstick in a vibrant hot-pink color, which made her lush lips look even fuller. Her glam was complete with a subtle pink blush and a touch of luminizer, which gave a porcelain-like appearance to her flawless complexion.

Jailyne posed from the profile, showing off the finer details of her stylish makeup. A swipe to the next slide saw her turning her head to the camera to showcase her arresting glam in all of its entirety.

But what truly captured fans’ attention was the third and final snap. The enticing picture saw Jailyne showing off her bodacious figure as she posed for a curve-flaunting snap that perfectly showcased her hourglass frame. The curvy model was standing next to a wall with one hip cocked to the side and her legs parted in a seductive posture. Photographed from the mid-profile, she showed off her perky bust, flashing a glimpse of her incredibly toned midsection in the cropped zip-up hoodie. Her hands were raised to her shoulders, offering an unencumbered view of her impossibly tiny waist.

The tighter-than-skin jeans fit her like a glove, highlighting her ample backside and strong, voluptuous thighs. The garment was a trendy distressed design that showed even more skin. Jailyne posed with one leg bent at the knee to better showcase the distressed pattern of her jeans. She wore her hair down, letting her luscious locks fall down her back and over her shoulders. Her long tresses brushed over her shapely rump, drawing the eye to her incredible curves.

The model penned a lengthy caption for her post, thanking fans for all of their support.

“The best feeling I get is when I’m able to make someone’s day by answering their dm and giving them advice or helping them which I make it a commitment to do every single day!” she wrote, noting that her fans are also there for her on her “cloudy days.” She also teased some exciting new projects to come and promised to reveal a few surprises in the near future.

Many of Jailyne’s followers showed their love for the sultry post, clicking the like button more than 126,000 times and leaving 1.130-plus comments to congratulate the stunner on the big achievement.

“You deserve all the success beautiful! love u!” wrote fellow Instagram model Natasha Yi, who also added a long string of in-love-face emoji.

“Love it! Keep killing it [collision emoji] CONGRATULATIONS,” chimed in another Instagrammer.

“You deserve it girly keep pushing!! looking beautiful like always babe,” read a third message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“And many more followers to come, you got the spirit, brains and body girl you [sic] a whole package who wouldnt [sic] be inspired,” commented a fourth fan, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a black heart emoji.