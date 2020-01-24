Valerie Cossette Flaunts Perfect Physique In A Skintight Dress

Canadian model Valerie Cossette recently took to her Instagram page and showed off her incredible sense of style by posting a new snap.

In the pic, the model could be seen rocking a skintight, olive dress that made her look nothing short of stunning. The body-hugging outfit not only accentuated Valerie’s perfect figure but its short length also enabled her to show off her well-toned legs. She completed her attire with a pair of beige booties.

The hottie opted for large hoop earrings and a dainty pendant to ramp up the glamour. She also wore a full face of makeup which included an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. The model applied a slick of nude lipstick and matching eyeshadow, while she painted her eyes with a thick application of eyeliner and lots of mascara. Valerie completed her makeup with defined eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. To pose for the picture, Valarie stood against the backdrop of a table with some vases. She closed her eyes and held a strand of her hair in her hands to pull off a very sexy look.

The stunner decided not to use a geotag with her post because of which the location where the snap was captured could not be disclosed.

In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also mentioned that her post was sponsored by the brands.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 320 comments which shows that Valerie’s fans love her pictures and she doesn’t necessarily need to shed clothes to attract her fans.

“Omg, you are so pretty and hot. Love this pic,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are simply amazing. This dress looks terrific on you. Keep rocking,” another one chimed in.

“What a hot picture! Very nice and sexy!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s chic outfit.

“You are rocking the olive color. Legs look so sexy!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunning,” “so beautiful,” and “my queen,” to praise the model.

Apart from Valerie’s fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included fellow Canadian model Laurence Bedard, Aussie bombshell Vicky Aisha and Claudia Jayne, among others.